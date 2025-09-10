How to make a Mountain Mule cocktail during Bourbon Heritage Month

It’s September, a month full of great produce and cool celebrations like Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s also Bourbon Heritage Month, which pays respect to the classic grain spirit. And we’re raising a glass filled with a fitting cocktail.

As chillier weather arrives, we’re seeking comforting flavors like chocolate, coffee, and vanilla. It’s the perfect backdrop for a good bourbon (and not just another template for an espresso Martini recipe). It’s Bourbon Heritage Month, after all.

Maybe you need something for the campfire or to sip on at the tailgater. Perhaps you just need something new to try at home. Either way, we’ve got you covered.

This one comes to us from TINCUP Whiskey in the Mile High City. The brand is part of an intriguing Colorado whiskey scene, one utilizing local grains and helping to shift the bourbon conversation from Kentucky to elsewhere in the states. Read on for the full recipe.

Mountain Mule

We can’t get enough of this mountainous take on the classic Moscow Mule cocktail. Try it first with TINCUP Bourbon and then go with Stranahan’s Blue Peak and see which version you prefer. You can also try a warm version of the drink, done without ice and served in your favorite coffee mug.

Ingredients:

2 ounces bourbon

1/2 ounce chocolate liqueur

1 ounce espresso

1/2 ounce vanilla simple syrup

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a copper mug filled with crushed ice and garnish with some mint.

