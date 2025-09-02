 Skip to main content
How to make a mini cocktail pulled straight from the 90s

A 90s cocktail icon given the agave spirits treatment

Mezcal Union Cosmopolitan.
Mezcal Union

Labor Day Weekend may be over but the calendar still says summer for another few weeks. Make the most of it with a refreshing drink, whether that’s a non-alcoholic beer after a long hike or trying your hand at a frozen cocktail recipe at home. Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve likely got it here at The Manual.

Mini cocktail are enjoying the moment, the product of folks wanting to moderate a bit (or just have more smaller drinks). We’re seeing them in bars across the land, from Los Angeles to New York City. And we just got a great recipe from an agave spirits brand we like. Best, the drink plays the nostalgia game and throws some love at the 90s.

So, cue up a season of Friends or press play on that grunge rock playlist and do so to the tune of the following cocktail. If nothing else, you’ll end up with a bright and radiant cocktail you can show off to your friends. Read on for the full recipe.

Mezcal Cosmopolitan

Mixing up mezcal, orange liqueur, cranberry, and lime, this is a Cosmo we could make over and over again.

Ingredients:

  • 15 ml Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 15 ml Cointreau
  • 10 ml cranberry juice
  • 10 ml fresh lime juice
  • 5 ml simple syrup

Method:

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice.
  2. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.
  3. Garnish with lime pigtail.

Like a little color in your drinks? Check out these purple cocktail recipes to stay with the latest mixology trends. And enjoy the last stretch of summer.

