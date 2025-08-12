How to make a Mai Tai like they do at Three Dots and a Dash

Maybe it’s time for a proper Hawaiian vacation. Maybe you just need a good tiki cocktail recipe to work with. National Mai Tai Day is coming up on August 30th, so to that, we say cheers with a top-shelf recipe.

Three Dots and a Dash set us up with their house version of the popular drink. It’s so dialed-in that the spirits are issued right down to the tablespoon. And the garnishes make it look like a holiday in the glass.

You may not have the energy to create house Curacao so feel free to swap in the store-bought stuff. This is the kind of drink that will send you straight to the best Honolulu hotels, even if only in your mind. So go on, make a little time for yourself and extend that summer a bit more.

There are many versions of the Mai Tai. Read on for the full recipe from Three Dots and a Dash.

1944 Mai Tai

How do you make the ultimate Mai Tai? It’s all about the perfect mix of rums, as this recipe prooves.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Long Aged Barbados Rum

2 tablespoons Overproof Jamaican Pot Still Rum

2 tablespoons Aged Fijian Blended Rum

1/4 ounce house Curacao blend

3/4 ounce lime

3/4 ounce orgeat

4 mint sprits, 1 spent lime hull, and 1 edible orchid for garnish

Method: