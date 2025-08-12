 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

How to make a Mai Tai like they do at Three Dots and a Dash

A tiki classic from a top American bar

By
Three Dots and a Dash.
Three Dots and a Dash

Maybe it’s time for a proper Hawaiian vacation. Maybe you just need a good tiki cocktail recipe to work with. National Mai Tai Day is coming up on August 30th, so to that, we say cheers with a top-shelf recipe.

Three Dots and a Dash set us up with their house version of the popular drink. It’s so dialed-in that the spirits are issued right down to the tablespoon. And the garnishes make it look like a holiday in the glass.

Recommended Videos

You may not have the energy to create house Curacao so feel free to swap in the store-bought stuff. This is the kind of drink that will send you straight to the best Honolulu hotels, even if only in your mind. So go on, make a little time for yourself and extend that summer a bit more.

Related: 
How to mix up Hennessy and pineapple for a tropical summer cocktail

There are many versions of the Mai Tai. Read on for the full recipe from Three Dots and a Dash.

1944 Mai Tai

1944 Mai Tai.
Three Dots and a Dash

How do you make the ultimate Mai Tai? It’s all about the perfect mix of rums, as this recipe prooves.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces Long Aged Barbados Rum
  • 2 tablespoons Overproof Jamaican Pot Still Rum
  • 2 tablespoons Aged Fijian Blended Rum
  • 1/4 ounce house Curacao blend
  • 3/4 ounce lime
  • 3/4 ounce orgeat
  • 4 mint sprits, 1 spent lime hull, and 1 edible orchid for garnish

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients and whip shake with 16 ounces of crushed ice.
  2. Pour into a Mai Tai glass and top with crushed ice.
  3. Garnish with a bunch of healthy mint sprigs, add orchid and gently place the spent lime hull rind up.
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…

Editors’ Recommendations

How to make a Hugo Spritz, the antidote to the next heat wave
A citrus and hibiscus refresher featuring tequila
Hugo Spritz cocktail.

Is it ever not spritz season? Probably not, but we are especially drawn to the drinks when the weather is warm. We've got a great spritz recipe that features both grapefruit and hibiscus.

The Hugo Spritz comes on behalf of 21Seeds Infused Tequila, a brand known for injecting their spirits with intriguing flavors. The cocktail is made with the grapefruit and hibiscus version of their tequila, and also an optional touch of elderflower liqueur for good measure.

Read more
How to make the Honey Bee, a cocktail from Beyonce’s whisky brand
A riff on the Bee's Knees from an icon's spirit label
Honey Bee cocktail.

There's nothing new about celebrity spirit labels. Seems like everybody's got one, from award-winning actors to musicians. But when Beyoncé makes a move, we're at full attention, as the multi-faceted icon seems to turn everything she touches into gold.

Well, she's done so yet again here. Her label, SirDavis, specializes in American whisky. And it serves as the core for a nice take on the classic Bee's Knees cocktail.

Read more
Collagen coffee: How to make iced nutty almond coffee with 20 grams of protein
Should you mix collagen into your morning coffee?
iced nutty almond coffee

Protein coffee, also known as "profee," has been trending recently, involving the direct addition of protein powder to your morning coffee for a boost. But experts have been talking about the benefits of collagen peptides long before the protein coffee trend. Stephanie Hoffman, VP of Product Development and Quality at Bulletproof Coffee, says she loves to mix collagen into her coffee daily, giving her a boost of protein first thing in the morning with amino acids that help support hair, skin, and nails. Below, she shares her favorite collagen recipe of the summer: iced nutty almond coffee. Not only does this collagen coffee recipe sound delicious, but it also contains 20 grams of protein to help you start your day off on the right track. Here's how to make iced nutty almond coffee and why Hoffman says you should consider adding collagen coffee to your morning routine.
Iced nutty almond coffee recipe

Prep: 5 minutes

Read more