How to make a Margarita like they do at Grand Marnier

Here's how they make the tequila staple in France

By
Grand Marnier
Margarita season is going strong. August is nearly here and with it will come high temperatures begging for refreshing drinks. That calls for options like light macro beers and harmonious cocktails made with agave spirits.

The folks at Grand Marnier know how to make a top Margarita. After all, the French brand has been at it for ages and makes a bitter orange liqueur that happens to do very, very well in the classic cocktail recipe. So, ready your shakers, we’ve got a recipe to share.

The Grand Margarita

If you’re going to rival the best Margarita recipe, it’s all about fresh citrus and ratios. This dialed-in number is among our favorites, showing all kinds of balance.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 parts tequila
  • 3/4 part Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
  • 3/4 part fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 agave nectar
  • Lime wheel for garnish (salt optional)

Method:

  1. Fill a wide, shallow dish with 2-3 mm of fine salt.
  2. Cut a lime in half at the width and rub around half the rim of the Margarita glass. Cut a thin, crosswise slice from one of the lime halves as a finishing garnish.
  3. Holding glass upside down, dip the wet rim delicately into the salt.
  4. Pour the ingredients into a shaker and add ice to both the glass and the shake. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds and strain into glass.
  5. Place garnish on rim.

If you need some more ideas for those remaining summer gatherings, we’ve got you covered. Check out our recent feature on summer wine hacks from a pro. And enjoy the dog days.

