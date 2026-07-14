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Garrison Brothers Distillery is set to release a new cask strength bourbon this summer

Drink this high proof release this summer

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Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers

Summer is here, and it’s a great season to drink whiskey around a campfire or while you stand around playing yard games. And while you’ll be more than happy with your favorite go-to bourbon, why not grab something exceptional from the folks at Garrison Brothers? The Hye, Texas-based distillery is set to release the 2026 version of its popular Laguna Madre Texas Straight Bourbon. But this time, along with the classic version, there’s a limited-release bottling at cask strength.

Garrison Brothers Cask Strength Single Barrel Laguna Madre

Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers

This 135.4-proof whiskey is aged for eight years. The first four years are spent in hand-selected white American oak barrels before spending four more years in Limousin oak casks in the Texas Hill Country. According to Garrison Brothers, the result is a complex, memorable bourbon that features notes of toasted vanilla beans, hazelnuts, saltwater taffy, milk chocolate, and a “creamy mouthfeel reminiscent of an Almond Joy candy bar.”

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“As we celebrate the seventh release of Laguna Madre, I’m thrilled to share the 2026 expression alongside a limited number of Cask Strength Single Barrel Laguna Madre bottles. This eight-year-aged bourbon continues to deepen the conversation around Texas terroir, shaped by rare French oak casks and the powerful heat that makes aging whiskey in the Hill Country so distinctive,” Donnis Todd, Master Distiller at Garrison Brothers, says.

Since its initial release in 2020, portions of the proceeds have been donated to charity. The 2026 release will benefit Flatsworthy, a nonprofit organization that focuses on Texas’ coastal areas with an emphasis on awareness and education of habitat restoration and resource protection. Each bottle features a custom-built wooden display case with a framed photo of the Texas Gulf Coast and information about Flatsworthy. Cask Strength Single Barrel Laguna Madre’s bottle has a silver-wax label with Laguna Madre in tan at the tip.

Where can I buy it?

Garrison Brothers
Garrison Brothers

Sadly, you won’t be able to simply stroll into your local liquor store and grab a bottle of this limited release. The 2026 Laguna Madre will be available at select retailers beginning in September for the suggested retail price of $349.99. The cask-strength version will be available only at the Garrison Brothers Distillery for $409.99. For more information on Laguna Madre and Garrison Brothers, visit www.garrisonbros.com.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
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