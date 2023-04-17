 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Exclusive: this easy dill pickle pimento cheese dip recipe is perfect for spring snacking

This tradition has been going strong since the 40s. Now you can enjoy it at home.

Lindsay Parrill
By
Dill pickle pimento cheese dip
Dill pickle pimento cheese dip

Even if golf isn’t really your thing, you must know that, apart from the sport itself, the Masters is really all about one thing for those who attend — the Pimento Cheese sandwiches. Alright, that’s probably an exaggeration, given that the Masters is a pretty big deal when it comes to golf. But for those of us who, honestly, attend just about any event solely for the food, it all comes down to the snacks.

The famous Masters’ pimento cheese sandwiches started back in the late 40s when husband and wife Hodges and Ola Herndon whipped up a big batch and sold them to hungry golfers and fans at the famous tournament. At the time, a quarter was the going rate for this delicious snack, which has now, thanks to adoring fans, become a staple of Masters’ tradition.

Masters Menu
Your Golf Travel/Facebook

Now sold for a mere $1.50 a piece, the pimento cheese sandwich legacy lives on, being sold at Augusta National’s concession stands throughout the tournament. They’re made fresh every day and come wrapped in grassy green plastic bags for easy eating on the go.

Related Videos

If you’re one of those golf fans who’s mourning the end of the Masters and just can’t wait a whole year for the return of its festivities, we’ve got some good news for you. Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing in Raleigh, N.C. has created their own personal twist on this Masters’ classic that you can make at home. Wye Hill has shared their incredible recipe exclusively with The Manual, and we can’t get enough of this dip. It marries creamy housemade pimento cheese and tangy dill pickle relish for the ultimate shareable snack.

So whether it’s the golf tournament, baseball game, or Dancing with the Stars finale, this incredibly delectable snack will have every single person reaching for more.

Dill pickle pimento cheese dip recipe

Dill pickle pimento cheese dip

Recipe courtesy of Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing Executive Chef, Bobby McFarland

There isn’t a single ingredient we’ve found that doesn’t taste delicious after a dunk in this tip. Serve with chips, pretzels, vegetables, or toasted sourdough for an absolutely perfect snack.

And, of course, there’s always the option of spreading this delicious dip between two slices of white bread for your own take on the Masters’ classic. We’re not sure it’ll do much for your game, though.

Ingredients:

  • 2 bags of shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 block of cream cheese (softened overnight if possible)
  • 1 quart Duke’s mayo
  • 3 cups dill pickle relish
  • 1 cup BBQ spice
  • 1 can of roasted red peppers
  • 1 tablespoon of chipotle powder

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a standing mixer and mix thoroughly with the paddle attachment.
  2. Enjoy with celery, your favorite crackers, or ripple-cut chips as Wye Hill does!

Editors' Recommendations

Celebrity chef Zac Young gave The Manual his Guinness Green Velvet Cake recipe, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day
Be the first to try this incredible Guinness Green Velvet Cake from Zac Young
green velvet cake recipe zac young

If you've spent more than even five minutes on The Food Network in the last several years, we're quite sure that there's no need to introduce you to Zac Young. Celebrated celebrity chef, TV host extraordinaire, and creator of all things ridiculously delicious, this chef's talents are well known to the world. Between his frequent appearances on well-loved cooking shows like Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay, and Worst Cooks in America, he somehow finds the time to showcase his immense talents by gifting to the world treasures such as the PieCaken. For that culinary contribution alone, we are eternally indebted.
Young's unbelievable holiday-themed desserts are nothing short of spectacular. His original, hugely famous Thanksgiving PieCaken — one decadent dessert encompassing pumpkin pie, pecan pie, spice cake, apple pie, cinnamon buttercream, and oat crumble all at once — snowballed into something of a sweet treat phenomenon and took the world by storm back in 2015. Since then, Young has ingeniously created a PieCaken for every season, including The Winter PieCaken, The Red, White & Blueberry PieCaken, The Valentine's Day Red Velvet PieCaken, and many, many more.

In addition to all of these remarkable PieCakens, Young is still busy developing other holiday-themed desserts, such as this Guinness Green Velvet Cake, which he has shared exclusively with The Manual.

Read more
How to make a caipirinha, a perfect day drink
Caipirinha: This refreshing and sweet Brazilian cocktail is amazing and a surefire hit
Cascadian-Caipbeerinha

 

Novo Fogo Cascadian-Caipbeerinha.

Read more
4 delicious casserole recipes to try right now (it’s the comfort food you need)
These casserole recipes are classics for a reason
pizza cassserole.

Casseroles. How does one describe a casserole? For some, it conjures up the image of mothers placing a big pan of something or other on the table for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. For others, it's comfort food that is loaded with different ingredients. Even yet, others may not even realize what a casserole is. That's why we had to do a little digging.

Turns out, casseroles are more than that tuna noodle casserole some of us terrifyingly remember, or maybe it's that green bean casserole that seems to make its way to the Thanksgiving or Christmas table. Not many people use the word casserole anymore but make no mistake, they still exist – they just go by another name.

Read more