Buffalo Trace is launching a higher proof version of its popular Sazerac Rye

Fans of bold, memorable rye whiskey have a reason to get excited because Buffalo Trace recently announced a higher-proof version of its popular Sazerac Rye Whiskey. Crafted for bartenders and rye whiskey drinkers alike, this 100-proof expression was created to be sipped neat or mixed into your favorite whiskey-based cocktails.

Sazerac Rye Whiskey 100 Proof

If you’re a whiskey drinker, you’re aware that many whiskeys are 80-proof (or 40% ABV). Standard Sazerac Rye is 90-proof (or 45% ABV). This new version ups the alcohol content, creating a bold, rich, memorable rye whiskey that stands up well in cocktails like the Boulevardier or Manhattan, but is versatile enough to be sipped neat while you sit around that end-of-summer campfire.

Recommended Videos

According to Buffalo Trace, this 100-proof version of its beloved rye whiskey begins with a nose of clove, vanilla, anise, and cracked black pepper. Sipping it reveals hints of candied spices, citrus, and licorice. The finish is rich, warming, and leaves you craving more.

“As the whiskey of America’s first cocktail, Sazerac Rye has played a central role in rye whiskey’s resurgence,” Andrew Duncan, Global Brand Director at Buffalo Trace Distillery, says.

“Bartenders have increasingly embraced 100 proof ryes for the balance, strength, and versatility they provide. Sazerac Rye 100 Proof offers greater control over flavor and balance, empowering creativity behind the bar. It’s built to be the perfect cocktail whiskey.”

Where can I buy it?

Sazerac Rye Whiskey 100 Proof is available at bars, restaurants, and whiskey retailers in select markets for the suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 1-liter bottle.