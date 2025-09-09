BrewDog greets the Oktoberfest season with a proper Marzen lager

As one season transitions to another, we find ourselves shifting flavors and styles. It’s an annual ritual, a shuffle from summer beer releases to fall cocktail recipes, long-sleeve shirts, and heavier wines. Because it’s currently Oktoberfest season, we thought we’d share a fitting seasonal beer release.

The folks at BrewDog have released their annual Marzen lager, a German-style beer that’s great with brats, lederhosen, and ice-cold steins. The beer comes in at 5.5% ABV and blends classic Munich and Vienna Malts. Caramel in color, it shows notes of bread and toast with a crisp finish.

You can find the beer at various retailers through October. We like it with spatzle and sausage or a nice salty pretzel. It’ll bring a little bit of Bavaria to your home as the world raises a glass to Oktoberfest. Sip in on its own or pair it up with some currywurst, potato salad, or schnitzel.

Oktoberfest is a big deal across the pond, one of the biggest gatherings in all of Germany. The weeks-long celebration generally starts in mid-September and runs through most of October. Stateside, there are countless sibling festivals that follow Bavaria’s lead.

BrewDog is originally from Scotland and is a multinational brewing outfit. BrewDog USA started in 2015 and is based in Ohio. The label is behind some popular craft beers, from IPAs to pilsners.

Feeling German? Check out our Munich travel guide. If you can’t make it to Bavaria, you can always bring a taste home with the above beer release.