 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

BrewDog greets the Oktoberfest season with a proper Marzen lager

By
Oktoberfest beers
Igor Omilaev / Unsplash

As one season transitions to another, we find ourselves shifting flavors and styles. It’s an annual ritual, a shuffle from summer beer releases to fall cocktail recipes, long-sleeve shirts, and heavier wines. Because it’s currently Oktoberfest season, we thought we’d share a fitting seasonal beer release.

The folks at BrewDog have released their annual Marzen lager, a German-style beer that’s great with brats, lederhosen, and ice-cold steins. The beer comes in at 5.5% ABV and blends classic Munich and Vienna Malts. Caramel in color, it shows notes of bread and toast with a crisp finish.

BrewDog Oktoberfest lager.
BrewDog / BrewDog
Recommended Videos

You can find the beer at various retailers through October. We like it with spatzle and sausage or a nice salty pretzel. It’ll bring a little bit of Bavaria to your home as the world raises a glass to Oktoberfest. Sip in on its own or pair it up with some currywurst, potato salad, or schnitzel.

Oktoberfest is a big deal across the pond, one of the biggest gatherings in all of Germany. The weeks-long celebration generally starts in mid-September and runs through most of October. Stateside, there are countless sibling festivals that follow Bavaria’s lead.

BrewDog is originally from Scotland and is a multinational brewing outfit. BrewDog USA started in 2015 and is based in Ohio. The label is behind some popular craft beers, from IPAs to pilsners.

Feeling German? Check out our Munich travel guide. If you can’t make it to Bavaria, you can always bring a taste home with the above beer release.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Lime lagers are having a moment—here’s why they’re perfect for summer
Lime lagers are nothing new, but they're trending
Troegs

The lime lager is nothing new. This style has been around for a number of years. While there’s no official “first lime lager”, Bud Light Lime was launched less than two decades ago in 2006 (and drinkers have been adding lime to Mexican lagers for as long as they've been brewed). And, while the style has been available to drinkers in the US for around twenty years, it’s having a bit of a moment this spring.

While many brands have been around for years, like Stone Buenaveza, Half Acre Green Torch, Founders On Cloud Nine, and Great Lakes Mexican Lager w/ Lime, there are a few new offerings this spring. These include the zesty, fresh, and refreshing Brooklyn Playa de Brooklyn and Tröegs Let The Sunshine In.

Read more
BrewDog revamps its popular Elvis Juice IPA
A facelift for a popular beer release
BrewDog Elvis Juice IPA.

BrewDog is making a splash with a new-look can. The Ohio brewery just launched a redesign for its popular beer, the Elvis Juice IPA. It comes just in time for the warm weather season, when backyard barbecues and the best summer beers are most welcome.

The can now looks a lot like the beer tastes. Evoking citrus peel, the orange stripes are a punchy addition to the can's aesthetic. While no citrus is technically added to the beer, the hop bill makes for a zesty IPA.

Read more
Summer in a bottle might be Elysian Brewing’s new blonde ale
Elysian Brewing Lemon Daydream.

The west coast brewery scene has been busy as of late, dropping seasonal beers in time for warm weather. The latest? A lemon-kissed blonde ale from Elysian Brewing in Seattle.

Say hello to Lemon Daydream, a 4.9% ABV offering that's something of a hybrid. A bit like a shandy, a bit like a lager, the fruit beer is citrusy and offers refreshing tangerine notes. It's made with Idaho 7 hops, beloved for their punchy characteristics.

Read more