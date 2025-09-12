The griller’s pantry: 10 unexpected ingredients that make fire-cooked food even better

Grilling isn’t just about the meat. Sure, the sizzle of a steak and the snap of a sausage over open flames is pure poetry, but the real magic starts after the char. Any good griller knows the pantry matters as much as the grill itself. Once the smoke has done its job, it’s the flavors you layer on afterward that turn “nice” into “I’m still thinking about that” long after the embers fade.

Best ingredients to use when grilling

Forget the barbecue sauce. You’ve got better tricks up your sleeve. Stock these ten curveball ingredients and your grilled food won’t just be “good” — it’ll be the kind of thing that makes people pause mid-bite, narrow their eyes at you, and demand to know what you did. This isn’t your salt-pepper-BBQ-sauce starter pack. These are the loud, proud flavors that bring brightness, richness, heat, and tang to anything that hits the grill. Some lean smoky, others bring the crunch, and a few might completely rewrite your idea of what belongs on a burger. Stock them, and even your Tuesday-night chicken will start showing up like it’s the guest of honor at a backyard party.

The beauty of these ingredients? They don’t care what’s on the grill. Beef, fish, vegetables, even fruit — they’ll play nice with all of it. And they’re not asking you to master some complicated chef trick. Most are as easy as stirring into a sauce, brushing on as you cook, or giving a quick sprinkle over the top right before serving.

Smoked salt

What it brings: Smoked salt turns the “campfire” knob up to eleven. The right one can taste like a walk through a cedar cabin kitchen, without the splinters.

How to use it: Finish grilled zucchini, eggplant, or corn with a generous sprinkle. It’s a revelation on seafood, too — gives you that cedar-plank vibe without, well, the cedar plank. Add it at the end so the smoke stays fragrant instead of disappearing into the flames.

Anchovy paste

What it brings: Pure umami — that mysterious “why is this so good?” factor. It’s not fishy, it’s just fuller, rounder, and better.

How to use it: Stir a bit into softened butter and melt over a perfectly cooked ribeye. Brush onto grilled pita and top with fresh tomatoes for an insanely good bruschetta. You can also whisk a little into a vinaigrette for grilled vegetables or salads. No one will ever guess that it’s anchovy paste, but they’ll be begging you to tell them your secret ingredient.

Pomegranate molasses

What it brings: Sweet-tart intensity with a silky texture. It’s both fruity and tangy, like balsamic vinegar’s younger and sexier cousin.

How to use it: Brush onto lamb chops or chicken thighs in the last few minutes of grilling for irresistibly complex flavor. It’s also incredible simply drizzled over grilled eggplant or peppers. For a simple but delicious glaze, whisk together with olive oil, garlic, and a little bit of red chili flakes.

Za’atar

What it brings: A fragrant mix of thyme, sesame, sumac, and other herbs that instantly wakes up grilled food with herby brightness and subtle crunch. It’s the perfect combination of earthy, nutty, and tangy.

How to use it: Toss with grilled flatbreads right off the grill or sprinkle vegetable, chicken, or fish kebabs. You can even stir it into yogurt for a quick dipping sauce that tastes much more complicated than it is.

Chili crisp

What it brings: We all know that chili crisp brings the heat, but it also delivers on crunch, complex depth, and even a touch of sweetness. Chili crisp is layered: fried garlic, crunchy shallots, and a swirl of infused oil give it way more personality than a bottle of hot sauce.

How to use it: Spoon over grilled shrimp, pork chops, or even grilled fruit for a sweet-spicy surprise. Stir into mayonnaise for an addictive burger topping. And yes, it’s as good on charred street corn as you’re imagining.

Preserved lemons

What it brings: Intense, concentrated citrus flavor that’s both bright and salty and tastes like sunshine. Preserved lemons lose their bitterness in the brining process and gain an almost floral complexity.

How to use it: Finely chop the rind and serve over grilled fish or vegetables. Mash into compound butter and let it melt over grilled chicken. Or toss into cold salads served with lamb or beef skewers. Just remember, a little goes a long way.

Dijon mustard

What it brings: Dijon is the flavor backbone in countless French sauces for a reason. It’s sharp, tangy, and silky on its own, but will bring a bite to marinades and sauces that’s unmatched in the flavor department.

How to use it: Whisk into vinaigrettes for grilled vegetables or greens. Stir into mayo for a quick grilled burger sauce. Brush onto pork tenderloin before grilling, or just eat it with a spoon. No judgement here.

Gochujang

What it brings: This spicy-sweet Korean magic is so much more than just heat. It’s layered with umami, a little funk, and a slow-burning depth that keeps you coming back for more.

How to use it: Mix into marinades, or whisk with honey and a splash of rice vinegar for a sticky glaze on grilled salmon. Even a little dollop stirred into grilled vegetable stir-fry will make it taste like you’ve been cooking with a secret weapon.

Browned butter

What it brings: Nutty richness that clings to grilled food like a warm, toasty hug. Browning butter transforms it into something deeper and more complex that tastes much more luxurious than it is.

How to use it: Pour generously over grilled lobster tails or scallops for a flavor that tastes gourmet with almost no effort. Toss with grilled potatoes fresh herbs for a simple yet sophisticated side dish that will be everyone’s favorite.

Layer your flavor

The real move here is layering flavor. The grill gives you the smoke, the char, the heat — that’s your foundation. These pantry staples bring the rest: brightness, sweetness, umami, spice, a little intrigue. Keep them within arm’s reach and suddenly even your Tuesday-night chicken tastes like it came from a globe-trotting, smoke-wielding backyard legend. Which, with the right pantry, you basically are.