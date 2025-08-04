Why The Row’s men’s flip flops are this summer’s quiet hit

While considered a summer must-have and a beach necessity, the flip-flop is unexpectedly a divisive shoe. Even though heading to the beach without them is regarded as a faux pas to many, the flip-flop hasn’t quite earned its spot in other casual settings. With plenty of summer options available, the flip-flop is still categorized as too casual footwear to don anywhere but on vacation. However, it seems as if the tide is beginning to change, and leading the charge is none other than the luxury brand The Row. From their Spring 2021 collection that debuted leather thong flip flops, The Row has quietly introduced the flip-flop into a sophisticated footwear category that can efficiently function for form and fashion. However, the summer 2025 season became the tipping point with the prominence of the brand’s Dune Sandal.

The Row’s Dune Sandal is this season’s flip-flop

While the Dune Sandal from The Row seems on the outside like your typical flip-flop design, it’s caught the attention of celebrities all over the world. Most recently, the flip-flop became the topic of discussion when actor Jonathan Bailey donned the pair during the London photocall for his film “Jurassic World Rebirth.” For many style watchers, the event was no place for flip-flops, while others praised the laid-back and casual look. The Dune Sandals have also been captured on celebrities and influencers on many occasions since then. The sandals are composed of grosgrain straps and bouncy rubber soles, making them far from your everyday flip-flops with no support. Priced at $865 and available via retailers like Mr. Porter, the Dune Sandals are the elevated flip-flop ready to take over the summer season. Distinguished by its sophisticated design and aesthetic, the Dune Sandal has officially brought the humble flip-flop into the fashion spotlight.