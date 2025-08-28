Vans launches suede skate loafers for a fresh twist on a classic

In the season of the hybrid shoes, it seems as if most brands have reworked their own version of this modern trend. From New Balance’s sneaker-loafer and beyond, brands have begun to fuse two styles into one in an effort to blend practicality with style. The next brand to join this trend is the skateboarding brand Vans. In their newest release, Vans blends their iconic skate shoes with loafers for a sneaker that’s fresh yet timeless. While Vans’ skate heritage and style remain prominent on the new design, the skate loafer also exudes a sophisticated and elevated look. Arriving in three new colorways, the skate loafer is a unique yet simple concept that’ll easily become a new favorite casual option for many.

Vans takes on the hybrid trend with a skate loafer

Made for comfort and style, the new Vans skate loafer takes on the classic silhouette with a touch of practicality. Crafted with durable suede uppers, the slip-on resembles a moccasin but offers plenty of comfort. The vulcanized rubber lug outsole mimics the look of a skate shoe while providing added grip and traction. The outsole features the brand’s PopCrush cushioning, providing impact protection for skaters. Rounding out the design is Vans’ Duracap technology, which adds a durable layer to the entire shoe. Available in “Suede Black/Black,” “Suede Incense/Black,” and “Suede Brown/Black,” the Vans Suede Loafer will arrive on shelves starting on September 1 for a retail price of $74. With a new look that incorporates sneaker technology into a classic silhouette, this Skate Loafer is another example of how hybrid shoes can blend the best of two distinctly different styles.