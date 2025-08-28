 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Vans launches suede skate loafers for a fresh twist on a classic

Vans debuts their Skate Loafer, the latest hybrid shoe

By
Vans skate loafer
Vans

In the season of the hybrid shoes, it seems as if most brands have reworked their own version of this modern trend. From New Balance’s sneaker-loafer and beyond, brands have begun to fuse two styles into one in an effort to blend practicality with style. The next brand to join this trend is the skateboarding brand Vans. In their newest release, Vans blends their iconic skate shoes with loafers for a sneaker that’s fresh yet timeless. While Vans’ skate heritage and style remain prominent on the new design, the skate loafer also exudes a sophisticated and elevated look. Arriving in three new colorways, the skate loafer is a unique yet simple concept that’ll easily become a new favorite casual option for many. 

Vans takes on the hybrid trend with a skate loafer

vans skate loafer
Vans
Recommended Videos

Made for comfort and style, the new Vans skate loafer takes on the classic silhouette with a touch of practicality. Crafted with durable suede uppers, the slip-on resembles a moccasin but offers plenty of comfort. The vulcanized rubber lug outsole mimics the look of a skate shoe while providing added grip and traction. The outsole features the brand’s PopCrush cushioning, providing impact protection for skaters. Rounding out the design is Vans’ Duracap technology, which adds a durable layer to the entire shoe. Available in “Suede Black/Black,” “Suede Incense/Black,” and “Suede Brown/Black,” the Vans Suede Loafer will arrive on shelves starting on September 1 for a retail price of $74. With a new look that incorporates sneaker technology into a classic silhouette, this Skate Loafer is another example of how hybrid shoes can blend the best of two distinctly different styles.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Bodega gives the PUMA Suede a shaggy, customizable makeover
Bodega and Puma add texture to the Suede sneaker
pair of Bodega/PUMA sneakers

As brands like Nike and Adidas have done in previous years, PUMA’s Suede has undergone the switch from a basketball sneaker to a stylish lifestyle shoe. Still donning a low-key and slim shape, the PUMA Suede’s leap into the lifestyle world has allowed it to be subject to plenty of new looks. One of the latest iterations of the Suede sneaker comes via the brand’s most recent collaboration with Boston-based Bodega. Featuring a new shaggy, hairy suede, Suede’s new look is perfect for those looking for a sneaker that’ll add texture and statement to their wardrobe. Along with the latest sneaker, the duo will also release an accompanying apparel collection with graphic tees, jerseys, and more. Looking to upgrade yet another iconic PUMA silhouette, the Suede sneaker shows how an everyday casual sneaker can double as a street-style staple piece. 

PUMA and Bodega give the Suede sneaker a hairy look

Read more
Sneaker loafers are taking over, and HOKA’s new drop is leading the charge
HOKA's sneaker loafer design is back with new colors
hoka speed loafer walnut

It’s the year of the sneaker loafers, and there have already been plenty of opinions on the matter. While brands like New Balance heralded the silhouette with their fusion in the last couple of seasons, there are new brands ready to bring their twist on the trend. HOKA, known for their chunky sneakers and performance features, is joining the trend and is prepared to take it over with a new version of the sneaker loafer that brings their recognizable chunky soles to the forefront. With a standout silhouette, HOKA’s new Speed Loafer appears to do precisely what the name entails: deliver key technical footwear features with the look of your favorite dress shoe. Arriving in two new colorways for the fall season, HOKA’s response to the trend seems to signal that the hybrid shoe isn’t going away anytime soon. 

HOKA’s Speed Loafer is back in “Birch” and “Walnut” for fall

Read more
Brain Dead puts a fiery twist on the Adidas Japan Lo for new drop
Adidas and Brain Dead reunite to remix an iconic sneaker
brain dead adidas japan lo

As one of Adidas’ long-time collaborators, streetwear brand Brain Dead is back to introduce their one-of-a-kind edge to one of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes. While the duo has collaborated on plenty of collections in the past, their newest drop has a historic and significant touch to it. For this release, the pair is taking on the 1964 Adidas Japan Lo, a special silhouette that only recently got a reissue in 2024. While the newest iterations were already teased back in May of this year in Paris, Adidas and Brain Dead have finally released the official date when fans can expect the designs to land on shelves. Donning a fiery new detail, this revamped version of the timeless Japan Lo is an exciting and statement remix for a sneaker that’s only recently regained the spotlight. 

Brain Dead and Adidas bring the fire to the Japan Lo

Read more