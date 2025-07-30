Tod’s T-Marathon sneaker blends indoor football style with luxury

Soccer fever has landed, and it’s already taken over many of our favorite footwear brands. New releases from Puma, Adidas, and Nike have embraced the soccer trend with new releases that take pitchside style off the field. Now, luxury brands are taking note of the soccer trend and are putting their sophisticated twist on it. A recent example comes from luxury brand Tod’s, with a new sneaker that takes on the indoor soccer shoe and remixes it for a stylish look. While not as sporty or casual as other releases, the latest sneaker from Tod’s newest collection elevates the everyday sneaker with its premium craftsmanship and details. With a subtle and sleek design, the new soccer-inspired sneaker is the perfect blend of the current trend with a timeless silhouette that’ll easily work in your closet for years to come.

Tod’s brings style to soccer with the T-Marathon sneaker.

Available in three colorways, the new T-Marathon Sneaker from Tod’s has all of the look and feel of an indoor soccer shoe, but with an elegant twist. Coming in both leather and suede, the T-Marathon features a vintage-inspired upper and stitched outsole. Distinctive rubber pebbles in the rubber outsole stand out with texture, while a removable maxi tongue offers a versatile look. The leather variation, which is available in black and brown, is crafted with calfskin and ovine leather. The sole suede option comes in a chic brown and is made from a goatskin suede upper. Leather lining and soles are included in all variations, delivering a sophisticated and elegant touch. Each sneaker is delivered in a branded dust bag and comes equipped with additional laces. All three variations are available via Tod’s webstore and retail for $1,095 to $1,175.