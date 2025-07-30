 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Tod’s T-Marathon sneaker blends indoor football style with luxury

Tod's takes on the soccer trend with new sneaker

By
brown t-marathon sneaker
Tod's / Tod's

Soccer fever has landed, and it’s already taken over many of our favorite footwear brands. New releases from Puma, Adidas, and Nike have embraced the soccer trend with new releases that take pitchside style off the field. Now, luxury brands are taking note of the soccer trend and are putting their sophisticated twist on it. A recent example comes from luxury brand Tod’s, with a new sneaker that takes on the indoor soccer shoe and remixes it for a stylish look. While not as sporty or casual as other releases, the latest sneaker from Tod’s newest collection elevates the everyday sneaker with its premium craftsmanship and details. With a subtle and sleek design, the new soccer-inspired sneaker is the perfect blend of the current trend with a timeless silhouette that’ll easily work in your closet for years to come. 

Tod’s brings style to soccer with the T-Marathon sneaker.

man wearing brown t-marathon sneakers
Tod’s / Tod’s

Available in three colorways, the new T-Marathon Sneaker from Tod’s has all of the look and feel of an indoor soccer shoe, but with an elegant twist. Coming in both leather and suede, the T-Marathon features a vintage-inspired upper and stitched outsole. Distinctive rubber pebbles in the rubber outsole stand out with texture, while a removable maxi tongue offers a versatile look. The leather variation, which is available in black and brown, is crafted with calfskin and ovine leather. The sole suede option comes in a chic brown and is made from a goatskin suede upper. Leather lining and soles are included in all variations, delivering a sophisticated and elegant touch. Each sneaker is delivered in a branded dust bag and comes equipped with additional laces. All three variations are available via Tod’s webstore and retail for $1,095 to $1,175. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The 5 must-have men’s shoes for spring for a versatile wardrobe
The must-have men's shoes for spring
Man wearing white sneakers

Spring has arrived, so it’s time for a wardrobe refresh. Whether or not you’re planning a spring cleaning, now is the perfect time to take inventory of your current footwear. Because spring brings more sun and less snow, it’s time to unleash the appropriate footwear for your seasonal activities and get some men's shoes for spring.

Gone are the days of snow boots and cold-weather shoes, as it's time to bring out the sneakers and casual shoes that’ll complete your spring wardrobe. While there are plenty of types of footwear to add to your wardrobe, especially depending on your style, the following are considered the most essential pieces to ensure you have in your spring wardrobe.

Read more
New Balance debuts a new 70s-inspired lifestyle sneaker
New Balance releases new sneaker
new balance sneaker on log

With footwear trends focusing on archival designs, it’s no wonder that many brands are embracing the past for their new releases. Taking an ode to 70s-era running shoes, New Balance is expanding its collection with a new lifestyle sneaker that brings a vintage design into a new era. Donning a slimmer look than we are used to seeing from New Balance sneakers, this everyday sneaker reinvigorates the brand’s lifestyle line, which its trendy athletic lineup has often overshadowed. Better fit for everyday wear and use, the latest New Balance sneaker is ideal for those looking for comfort, style, and practicality. 
New Balance’s newest lifestyle sneaker is here

 

Read more
adidas continues to elevate with a new luxury Gazelle sneaker
adidas releases new Gazelle sneaker
pair of black adidas gazelle made in italy sneakers

After the success of adidas’ luxury Samba sneaker from the Made in Italy collection, the famed athletic brand is elevating another one of their iconic silhouettes. With the Gazelle sneaker on the forefront this time, adidas adds some luxury to the casual sneaker with premium materials and craftsmanship. While the Gazelle has recently seen some sophisticated upgrades with the Dime collaboration, the new iteration of the shoe sees a sleeker and more minimalist approach. On trend with the elevation of specific sneakers by brands, the Gazelle sneaker appears to mimic more of the look of a classic Italian dress shoe rather than an everyday shoe. Whether you wear it with your suits or everyday wear, this stylish Gazelle shoe is another way to elevate your footwear rotation. 
adidas Gazelle Indoor Made in Italy

Donning a monochromatic black colorway, the adidas Gazelle Indoor is the next design getting an elevated treatment via the brand’s Made In Italy collection. The sneakers are crafted from locally sourced premium leather and a black suede T-toe panel for added texture. While crafted in all-black, the smooth leather and texturized suede mixture allows for an elevated and versatile look. While most Gazelle sneakers contain branding around the sneaker, this iteration will have a more minimalist approach. With a debossed effect, the Gazelle branding is incorporated on the tongue and its heel and quarter. Finishing the sleek look are waxed laces that bring it all together. The newest Gazelle sneaker will be available via the adidas webstore starting March 13 and retail for $350. An easy way to wear sneakers with your more formal attire, the Gazelle Indoor Made in Italy sneaker is an investment in a versatile shoe that’ll see plenty of use.

Read more