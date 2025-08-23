 Skip to main content
Timberland classics receive a contemporary touch from Toya Horiuchi

Timberland's newest partnership brings elegance to the boat shoe

By
timberland boat shoe collab
Timberland

As it stands, Timberland’s design is highly recognizable and has slowly become a street style staple. While the brand continues to evolve season after season with the help of new looks and iconic collaborations, the timelessness of the Timberland boot is unmatched. In their latest partnership adventure, the brand taps Japanese artist Toya Horiuchi for a reinvisioned look for the 3‑Eye Classic Lug Boat shoe. Along with the limited-edition boat shoe, the duo is also debuting two new graphic t-shirts for a small collection to inaugurate the new collaboration. With only a few pairs released on the market, this partnership has already dazzled fans. A rare find for those on the market for a boat shoe, this collaboration isn’t your typical boat shoe. 

Timberland and Toya Horiuchi update the classic boat shoe

man wearing timberland boat shoe
Timberland
While the design is modeled after the 3-Eye Classic Lug Boat, the newly released “Clear Eye Classic Lug” from Timberland and Toya Horiuchi offers a unique spin on a timeless shoe. Featuring premium leather, translucent side panels, and distinct blue-green laces, this design is an elevated statement design of one of Timberland’s most sophisticated shoes. Inspired by New York, the boat shoe also includes gold-tone lace tips for an extra touch of extravagance. With only 30 pairs released, there’s no doubt that the boat shoe will become a rare gem for collectors and fans alike. Along with this release, the duo has also launched two limited-edition graphic t-shirts with only 50 of each being available for purchase. Those looking to grab a pair can try their luck at Timberland’s Boutique in Tokyo and select retailers.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
