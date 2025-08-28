 Skip to main content
The Wallabee gets a tartan twist in Clarks’ Nicholas Daley collab

Clarks and Nicholas Daley reinvent the Wallabee with a statement look

Clarks tartan wallabees
Clarks

Clarks is no stranger to letting brands and designers redesign their Wallabee designs for special occasions. Undoubtedly, the staple design in their lineup, the Wallabee shoe, is the brand’s most recognizable offering, which is why it is. From its easy-to-style versatility to its comfort cushion, the Wallabee can be used for almost any setting. Now, in honor of the brand’s 200th anniversary, Clarks is collaborating with London-based designer Nicholas Daley on a redesign of its iconic shoe, which emphasizes the shoe’s heritage while showcasing Daley’s unique culture and style. Donning a new print and details, this Wallabee is more than just another footwear release; it’s a statement offering that’ll excite collectors and Clarks fans alike. Blending his knack for British construction, Nicholas Daley fuses his Jamaican-Scottish heritage for a design that’s as special as the milestone it represents. 

Clarks celebrates 200 years with a new Wallabee collab

clarks tartan wallabees
Clarks
Reaching 200 years is no easy feat, which is why Clarks is celebrating the occasion with a statement collaboration. Redesigning the Wallabee, Daley has added a blue and red tartan patchwork design to the shoe, paying homage to his Scottish heritage. Crafted with a blend of smooth suede, waxed leather, and hairy suede, the Wallabee offers a textural mixture as well as a statement print. A flower bob is added to the shoe’s tartan laces, which features the Clarks x Nicholas Daley branding. The laces can also be replaced with a tonal option for a more subdued touch. As a bonus, a second version of the collaborative design will also be available in a tonal brown tartan pattern. Ranging from the most statement option to a more low-key print, this Wallabee design is the perfect way to celebrate Clarks’ momentous achievement. Those looking to grab a pair can do so beginning on August 29 via Clarks’ and Nicholas Daley’s respective platforms, as well as at selected retailers.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
