Setinn and Vans team up for a court-inspired sneaker collection

undersole of setinn x vans sneakers
Setinn/Vans

As Vans continues to shake things up with their design, the brand is now taking a step away from the skate park and heading to the tennis courts for their latest collaboration. Along with Japanese tennis brand Setinn, Vans’ newest launch involves a brand new style for the brand: a classic white sneaker. While the brand is notorious for its skate-inspired designs and street-style vibe, it is elevating its look for a brand new aesthetic that feels slightly more elevated. While this new style is only temporary, it’s a fresh new look for Vans, which looks and feels sophisticated. Debuting in a pop-up in Japan, the new Setinn x Vans sneaker is a curious case of switching up styles but still keeping true to your branding. 

Vans and Setinn head to the tennis courts

man wearing setinn x vans sneaker
Setinn/Vans

Along with their newest footwear, Vans and Setinn have gathered to create a new tennis-inspired collection that features apparel and accessories to match your fit perfectly. As for the footwear, the duo has partnered on two Vans styles, including the Authentic and Speed models. Keeping with their traditional silhouettes, both versions have been updated with subtle changes that make huge impacts. The Vans Authentic sneaker has been updated with a black and white grid pattern on the upper, while Vans and Setinn branding make an appearance, for a sleek, almost all-white sneaker. The Vans Speed comes in an all-white colorway that is accented by hints of green on the tongue, heel, and outsole. Both versions will make their official debut on August 9 via Setinn’s website and a pop-up held at the Omotesando Museum in Minato, Japan.

