Pharrell’s latest adidas Adizero Evo SL drop brings two bold colorways

When Pharrell and Adidas first unveiled their partnership for the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, there was no doubt it would mark a new era for the collaboration. With a limited edition release of only 80 pairs at $500 each, many were left yearning for a new partnership between the pair. Ever since then, Adidas has launched the Adizero Evo SL as an accessible option for those looking to get a similar fix. However, for those who missed out on the previous limited-edition partnership, Pharrell and Adidas are back for another silhouette with two fresh new colorways. The earlier “Earth” color scheme returns, with new base colors that will give another sleek and contemporary look for fans left waiting for their pair.

Pharrell and Adidas return with the Adizero Evo SL

For this new launch, the brown, blue, and green-hued Three Stripes logo, or “Earth” stripes, are back with the option of either “Footwear White” or “Core Black” bases. The technical features include the Lightstrike Pro foam in the midsole, along with a Continental outsole. Pharrell’s wordmark “Humanrace” also makes an appearance along the design’s sockliner. Tonal laces complete the look, along with the Adizero tag that is attached as a lace cover. While these pairs are set to debut earlier in the European region, the two iterations have yet to receive an official launch date stateside. In Europe, the retail price is set to be around €160 (approx. $184). While there is no word yet as to when we can expect these sneakers on the shelves, it is expected to land before the end of the summer.