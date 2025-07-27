Pharrell’s adidas jellyfish shoe gets an official release next month

In addition to his success in music, Pharrell has also established a name for himself in fashion. Appointed men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton in 2023, Williams has heralded many of the brand’s most eye-catching men’s designs. While leading Louis Vuitton, Williams has also been a frequent collaborator for Adidas, providing a fresh take on some of the brand’s most iconic designs. Now, the two are rejoining forces to finally release one of Paris Fashion Week’s most talked-about pieces, the Adidas Jellyfish sneaker. While the sneaker first made its debut on the runway in January, the design has been spotted on occasions when Williams himself has worn it. The unique silhouette and statement features captured eyes on the runway and are set to become one of the must-have sneakers of the year.

Pharrell’s Adidas Jellyfish sneaker finally hits the shelves

Created with an oversized, chunky silhouette, the Jellyfish sneaker features an off-white base and is accented by a prominent orange hue. Geometric overlays create a one-of-a-kind appearance in the uppers, while tints of black and gray add an extra touch of color to the design. A new ‘Jellyfish’ logo makes an appearance along the sockliner and tongue. While Adidas has kept technical details to a minimum, the chunky sneaker appears to don the brand’s most cushioned midsole and comfort details, making it a practical footwear choice. Set to arrive via Adidas’ various platforms on August 15, the sneaker will retail for $300. Williams also previewed a second colorway, although the brand has yet to confirm its release.