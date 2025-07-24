Meet the Seek: Keen’s first-ever trail running shoe is here

There’s no doubt that Keen is home to many must-haves for adventurers or thrill-seekers. The brand’s rugged sandals and boots are among the favorites for those seeking a stable shoe that can withstand any terrain. While this legacy brand has just about everything you could desire, there’s one space it hasn’t occupied – until now. Now, Keen is debuting its first trail running shoe, designed to provide comfort and stability, thanks in part to input from runners and athletes. The newest Seek trail running shoe is part of a new expansion of the brand, which looks to provide its quality footwear technology to every type of athlete and hiker. Because trail sneakers tend to see plenty of wear and tear, Keen has added every kind of durability feature to the design to ensure your Seek sneaker is ready for any adventure.

Keen presents Seek, its new trail running shoe

Taking into account comments and tips from professional trail runners, Keen has developed a shoe that’s reliable, comfortable, and long-lasting. Featuring a breathable upper with a padded tongue and stretchy collar, the Seek is easy to wear and relaxed on the foot. Crucial to the design is the shoe’s Quantum Foam, which boasts a stable and responsive step. The design also includes high-abrasion rubber lugs that provide traction for up to 925 miles. Crafted with a wider forefront and 6mm heel-to-toe drop, the Seek sneaker offers a more natural foot strike. Reflective laces enhance visibility, while environmentally safe natural probiotics compose the design’s Eco Anti-Odor feature. Weighing only 10.9 ounces, the Seek sneaker is lightweight and easy to carry throughout your runs. Priced at $185, the Seek trail running shoe will hit Keen’s webstore and select retailers on July 25.