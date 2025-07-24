 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Meet the Seek: Keen’s first-ever trail running shoe is here

Keen debuts its first trail running shoe

By
editorial photo of keen sneaker
Keen / Keen

There’s no doubt that Keen is home to many must-haves for adventurers or thrill-seekers. The brand’s rugged sandals and boots are among the favorites for those seeking a stable shoe that can withstand any terrain. While this legacy brand has just about everything you could desire, there’s one space it hasn’t occupied – until now. Now, Keen is debuting its first trail running shoe, designed to provide comfort and stability, thanks in part to input from runners and athletes. The newest Seek trail running shoe is part of a new expansion of the brand, which looks to provide its quality footwear technology to every type of athlete and hiker. Because trail sneakers tend to see plenty of wear and tear, Keen has added every kind of durability feature to the design to ensure your Seek sneaker is ready for any adventure. 

Keen presents Seek, its new trail running shoe

keen seek mens sneaker
Keen / Keen

Taking into account comments and tips from professional trail runners, Keen has developed a shoe that’s reliable, comfortable, and long-lasting. Featuring a breathable upper with a padded tongue and stretchy collar, the Seek is easy to wear and relaxed on the foot. Crucial to the design is the shoe’s Quantum Foam, which boasts a stable and responsive step. The design also includes high-abrasion rubber lugs that provide traction for up to 925 miles. Crafted with a wider forefront and 6mm heel-to-toe drop, the Seek sneaker offers a more natural foot strike. Reflective laces enhance visibility, while environmentally safe natural probiotics compose the design’s Eco Anti-Odor feature. Weighing only 10.9 ounces, the Seek sneaker is lightweight and easy to carry throughout your runs. Priced at $185, the Seek trail running shoe will hit Keen’s webstore and select retailers on July 25.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

A new LOEWE and On performance running shoe has arrived
Loewe, On reunite for another colorful collaboration
pair of loewe x on sneakers in dirt

After two previous collaborations that set the standard for athletic-luxury brand partnerships, LOEWE and On are back for another new release. In time for the Spring/Summer 2025, the latest releases introduce a brand new design on their previous design in chic colorways that bring on the new season. Along with new colorways on this design, this partnership includes a new apparel line that uses the latest hues. The stylish new designs build on this partnership, which only seems to grow as the seasons go by. 

LOEWE and On bring on the summer

Read more
Brooks’ newest performance sneakers is here – and it’s a must-have
Brooks Running releases two new retro sneakers
grey brooks running shoe on red rock

In the last couple of seasons, sneaker fans have noticed an uptick in brands reaching into the archives for their newest releases. Brands like Nike and Adidas have shown that some of their most popular styles were once relegated to a vault. Now, it's Brooks Running’s turn to showcase some of their retro favorites. For the new season, Brooks is returning two of its favorite sneakers for a flash from the past.

 As part of a recent theme from the athletic brand that has seen the return of several designs, the two returns are perfectly in tune with modern trends. With a mix of retro details and modern technology, these sneakers balance style and comfort. Both styles are easy to add to your closet, although the same applies to many of Brooks’ existing products. For fans of archival designs, this Brooks release is one to watch for the summer season. 

Read more
KEEN and Hiking Patrol jump on the hybrid shoe trend with new release
Keen, Hiking Patrol release hybrid sandal
overhead photo of keen sandal on rock

After a short pause since their last partnership, KEEN and Hiking Patrol are teaming up for another collaboration that takes on one of the latest footwear trends to hit the market, the hybrid shoe. Following the likes of New Balance and HOKA, KEEN and Hiking Patrol’s newest release mixes aspects of your favorite shoes for an all-around design you can wear anywhere. Perfect for the summer, this new summer silhouette lets you easily move from rough terrain to the city landscape. Inspired by the marine ecosystem, this shoe is also intentionally designed to mimic the movement of high and low tides. Ideal for all of your summer adventures, this new shoe is a must-have for the season. 

Celebrating summer with the Hyperport H2 Sandal

Read more