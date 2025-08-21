Kith x Adidas presents five luxury Superstars made in Germany

While it’s no surprise to see Kith and Adidas partner up again, the collaborative collection they’ve recently revealed is undoubtedly a first for the pair. In the past, the duo has partnered up on athleisure-inspired footwear that mixes Adidas’ iconic silhouettes with Kith’s cutting-edge vision of street style. Now, the duo is partnering up for a new collection that elevates the brand’s most notable design and finds its home in Adidas’ native Germany. However, it’s not just one new design fans will be receiving this time around. Teased during Kith’s first runway show in six years, the duo has updated the Superstar sneaker with five variations, all of which are available in black and white. Although the new Superstar collections feature the same color scheme, each sneaker comes with a different arrangement of materials and details, making them just slightly different from each other.

Kith x Adidas tease the arrival of “Black Tie 2.0” Superstar sneakers

With five new looks for the Superstar sneaker, the “Black Tie 2.0” collection is set to be the ultimate elevated sneaker. Created by Kith’s Ronnie Fieg with the flexibility of being worn with a classic suit, each Superstar sneaker appears with a sophisticated and almost luxurious twist. Some variations feature details like monochromatic leather, while others don a glossy crocodile texture. Other iterations also include hints of gold-embossed branding, while the collection’s minimal design features no branding at all. All of the variations come in black and white, making them fulfill Fieg’s goal of being versatile enough for casual or formal looks. The Black Tie 2.0 Superstar sneakers are set to arrive along with the rest of the Fall 2025 collection during the upcoming fall season, with the retail price still unknown. While it’s easy to believe that Kith x Adidas’ partnership has covered it all, this duo manages to surprise its fans still.