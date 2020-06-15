The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

June is Pride month, which typically means 30 days filled with extravagant festivals. But this year, we’ll all have to celebrate virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But you can still show your solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community from the comfort of your home via one of the most American pastimes: Shopping. To commemorate the historic month, many fashion brands are launching Pride-themed collections, with a portion of their proceeds going to nonprofits that support the LGBTQ+ community.

Ahead, we highlight 10 socially conscious labels worth shopping.

Asos

For the fourth year consecutive year, the fast fashion brand has teamed up with GLAAD for its Pride collection, and 100% of its proceeds will be donated to GLAAD.

Banana Republic

Banana Republic’s Pride-themed polos feature rainbow-tinted United Nations logos, a nod to the brand’s partnership with the United Nation’s Free and Equal Campaign, which fights for LGBT equality. The fashion label has also pledged to donate $60,000 to LGBT-focused organizations.

Brooks Running

For the second year, Brooks Running continues their partnership with Front Runners, an LGBTQ+ running and walking club. This year, the activewear brand will be awarding nine grants to sponsor Pride runs and walks.

Calvin Klein

The All-American fashion label is celebrating Pride in style with a collection of underwear, swimsuits, and t-shirts in rainbow colors. This year, Calvin Klein announced its partnership with Outright International Group, and its sponsorship with PFlag, a nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ families and their allies.

Converse

Converse’s collection is inspired by the “More Color, More Pride” flag created by social justice activist Amber Hikes, which added black and brown to the iconic rainbow flag as an homage to the Black and Latinx LGBT communities. Of course, the line will feature the skatewear brand’s signature high tops. Converse has also pledged to donate over $1 million to LGBTQ+ organizations.

Happy Socks

This year, the sock company is launching six new Pride-themed designs, featuring tie-dye, colorful logos, fringe, and more. A portion of the collection’s proceed’s will be donated to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention program for LGBTQ+ youth.

Levi’s

Levi’s commitment to the gay community goes back to 1992, when it became the first Fortune 500 company to offer health benefits to same-sex partners. This year, Levi’s Pride collection is emblazoned with the slogan “Use Your Voice!” and 100% of its proceeds will aid Outright Action International, a nonprofit organization that fights for LGBT rights around the world.

Polo Ralph Lauren

For Pride 2020, Polo Ralph Lauren has released a gender-neutral collection of shirts, tank tops, sweaters, and even dog polos. Proceeds from the line will go to the Stonewall Community Foundation, a New York-based organization that assists the LGBTQ+ community.

Reebok

Reebok is featuring a roll call of LGBTQ+ activists and influencers in their “All Types of Love” collection, which include of vibrant tie-dye t-shirts, hats, socks, and of course, sneakers. To accompany the collection, Reebok will be donating $75,000 to the It Gets Better Project, an outreach program that empowers LGBTQ+ youth.

Under Armour

The athletic wear giant’s Pride-themed footwear and apparel are adorned with rainbow tie-dye, an homage to the original Pride flags that were hand-dyed in San Francisco in 1978 by artist Gilbert Baker. Under Amour also announced the launch of its UA Pride Grant Program, which will be awarded to LGBTQ+ supporting organizations that have faced financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Editors' Recommendations