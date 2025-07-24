A$AP Rocky collaborates with Ray-Ban for Next Generation

New York City has a vibe of its own, a fashion of its own. Just walking down the street, you will see everything from the Wall Street suit to the pinnacle of casual streetwear. Neither feels out of place, and neither has to be a box you jump inside so you fit in. There is always room for those who want to think outside the box and do something a little bit different. A$AP Rocky hails from this environment. Starting in the streets of Harlem and exploding onto the rap scene, he has always done his own thing with his style (being linked to fashion icon Rihanna doesn’t hurt), and now he is doing it again with a collaboration with Ray-Ban launching today called Next Generation.

Looking ahead

Debuting during Paris Fashion Week on A$AP Rocky’s AWGE runway, Ray-Ban and the artist take a bold leap forward in the world of sunglasses with three new styles. The Ultra Wraps 001, 002, and 003 go from the most futuristic to the most toned down for the world of today. 003 has curved lines and a more pronounced bridge, giving it the more modern look of today. 001 looks to be pulled straight out of Star Trek: The Next Generation (inspiration?) with a complete wraparound look and streamlined feel. 002 marries the two with features from each one. All three feature a hyper-futuristic design, bold, black coloring, and a plexiglass cubed case embossed with an A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban logo. New York City has always been on the cusp of the future of fashion, and this native New Yorker pushes that forward with the help of one of the world’s foremost sunglasses brands.