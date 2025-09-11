 Skip to main content
Adidas revives the Italia with stunning Made in Italy ostrich leather

Adidas upgrades its premium sneaker with a new leather

By
adidas italia sneaker
Adidas

While there is no doubt that Adidas is known for its casual items and athletic gear, the German-founded company has recently become famed for its luxury offerings. Between high-end collaborations and premium materials, Adidas has slowly upgraded its lineup to include more elevated products. One way the athletic brand has elevated its footwear is via the “Made In” collection. Considered the brand’s most premium line, Adidas’ “Made in Italia” is home to many of the sophisticated versions of your favorite silhouettes. Recently, the Three Stripes brand unveiled its latest premium offering – its iconic Italia made with ostrich leather. Contrary to the brand’s previous Italia sneaker, which donned a white and green colorway, the newest revamp sees the sophisticated sneaker decked out in the ultra-premium material in a sleek and neutral colorway. 

Adidas goes ultra-premium with the new Italia sneaker 

adidas made in italia sneaker
Adidas
Initially designed for the 1960 Olympics in Rome, the Italia sneaker was created as a multi-sport shoe that gradually lost its spotlight in favor of other silhouettes, such as the Gazelle and Samba sneakers. Recently rereleased in white and green, the Italia sneaker is making another appearance with a statement material swap. Complete with clean lines, the Italia has been reimagined using a sleek brown ostrich leather material that covers the shoe. A small outsole breaks apart the brown monochromatic hue with its typical white coloring. Featuring a lace closure in white and metallic “adidas Italia” branding, the entire design is sleek without losing its retro aesthetic. The Adidas Italia is now available via Adidas’ Confirmed App and is priced at $400.

