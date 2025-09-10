Adidas joins Audi F1 team as official partner ahead of 2026 debut

Audi F1 and adidas are teaming up, and it’s more than just a logo swap. The two German giants are rolling out a multi-year partnership that’ll put adidas gear on the Audi F1 crew and drop a fan collection ahead of the team’s 2026 debut.

Built for performance where it counts

This deal isn’t just about looking sharp in the paddock. Adidas is working side by side with Audi to design gear that works under serious race-day pressure — think drivers, mechanics, engineers, everyone who makes the team go fast.

Recommended Videos

The focus is on blending adidas’s sports tech with Audi’s precision-first mindset. The result? Equipment that helps the team perform when it matters most, while carrying the same clean, modern look Audi is taking to Formula 1. Other F1 teams also work with addidas.



Audi AG CEO and Sauber Motorsport Chairman of the Board of Directors Gernot Döllner said, “The fact that we are shaping our brand’s entry into the premier class of motorsport together with adidas underscores the great trust and appreciation we have for our collaboration.”

A fan collection with real street cred

Fans aren’t left out of this one. Before Audi F1 even takes the grid in 2026, adidas will launch a global line of apparel, footwear, and accessories so supporters can rep the four rings and three stripes.

It’s not just merch — it’s meant to set trends. The idea is to bring motorsport style into everyday life, showing that innovation and design can hit just as hard on the street as they do on the track.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of addidas added, “As part of our ongoing commitment to F1, this partnership showcases our focus on collaborating with brands rooted in shared beliefs and innovative perspectives, on and off the track.”