Wales Bonner’s new Adidas Jabbar blends archival sport with modern luxury

Adidas and Wales Bonner pay homage to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in new sneaker

model with adidas wb jabbar sneakers
There’s no doubt that Adidas hit its first mega star when the German-based brand inked a deal with the legendary basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Since the 1970s, the Jabbar sneaker from Adidas has become one of the sport’s first signature shoes, breaking down barriers and redefining the concept of signature shoes. Now, the Jabbar shoe is coming back with a brand new look thanks to the help of Adidas’ longtime partner, Wales Bonner. In this new luxurious refresh, the Jabbar shoe has been remixed to honor Abdul-Jabbar’s legacy, along with Wales Bonner’s certified stylish touch. Along with the latest sneaker, the partnership includes a small capsule collection of tube socks, jackets, and more. Besides honoring Abdul-Jabbar’s legacy on the court, the collection serves to pay respect to the former basketball player’s various facets as an actor, writer, and activist. 

Wales Bonner and Adidas honor the legend of Abdul-Jabbar

wb adidas jabbar sneakers
Reimagining the original design, the newest Jabbar sneaker comes with a new suede upper that’s contrasted with leather crocodile-textured technicolor stripes. Jabbar’s “sky hook” move has been immortalized as a new gold foil motif on the tongue. Wales Bonner’s wordmark also makes an appearance near the design’s heel. Arriving in a rich burgundy shade, the Jabbar sneaker also features white and gold on the design’s Three Stripes. Along with this new footwear option, the capsule collection features a mini apparel release in tonal hues that also include Jabbar’s “sky hook” motif and pay homage to the retro era. The entire collection, including the WB Jabbar sneaker, is now available via the Confirmed app and select retailers. The WB Jabbar sneakers are currently priced at $250. 

