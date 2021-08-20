Our Favorite Notebooks Are Only $0.50 at Staples Today

As part of the Staples back-to-school sale, some of our favorite notebooks — the Tru Red Composition Notebook — is down to just $0.50 for a limited time only. That’s a huge saving of 85% off the usual price, making it a great time for you to stock up on these fantastic notebooks. Whether you’re taking plenty of notes or you’re keen to journal, these notebooks will do the job well and incredibly cheaply, too.

If you’ve been considering how to journal or you simply want to make sure you have one of the best notebooks at your disposal, the Tru Red Composition Notebook is a good solution. It’s 7.5-inches x 9.75-inches and offers 80 sheets of wide-ruled paper. On the front is a black and white design that looks fairly tasteful and won’t steal focus, but you can also choose different color schemes if you want to demonstrate a little personality. At this price, we recommend buying plenty of different colors so you can have one for every different scenario in your life.

There’s plenty of room here for you to write up some notes for work, for class, or simply sketch out some doodles or write down a poem that’s come to you while you’re out and about. Thanks to the wide-ruled spacing, there’s the option to write in larger letters or smaller — whatever works for you. The notebook is sturdy, too, thanks to a case-bound construction that’s strong and durable so it can withstand being tossed into your bag or briefcase.

We’re really keen on the idea of devoting yourself to one project per notebook after you stock up on plenty of them but it’s entirely up to you. One notebook per class sounds a smart bet or, alternatively, you could simply go a little nuts in one and write a little bit of everything.

Whatever your plans, get in quick. With the Tru Red Composition Notebook down to just $0.50, stock is sure to be really limited. Customers are restricted to buying 10 at a time but we can see a lot of people doing this with class heading back soon. Don’t miss out. Hit the buy button now.