You don’t need to break the bank if you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a 70-inch TV, as retailers are offering all kinds of TV deals — yes, even for massive screens. If you don’t know where to start your search, we’re here to help you out. Best Buy, a reliable source of discounts for TVs, is currently offering the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $550.

To bring the cinematic experience into your own living room, you can’t go wrong with the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s an even better option because of Best Buy’s $280 discount, which makes it more affordable at just $550, compared to its original price of $830. That’s very cheap for a TV with a 70-inch screen and 4K UHD resolution, which will let you enjoy the best shows with stunning picture quality and enhanced details. The TV also supports High Dynamic Range, which provides bright and accurate colors to the content that you’re watching for even more lifelike images on the display.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV is perfect for watching shows content with fast movements, such as sporting events and action movies, as Clear Motion Index 120 technology ensures that these scenes are displayed with smoothness and clarity. You’ll be able to follow every shot and pass in a basketball game, as well as all the fighting sequences in blockbuster films. If you’re not sure where you’ll get content to watch on the TV, you should take advantage of the fact that it’s a smart TV.

Powered by the Android TV platform, the TCL 4-Series 4K TV grants easy access to all your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, Apple TV+, and Disney+, as long as you have active subscriptions to each of them. The TV also comes with built-in Chromecast, so that you can easily cast videos and photos from your mobile devices to its 70-inch screen. It also features Google Assistant, which will let you search for movies and shows across all your streaming apps, ask for recommendations, access playback, and control your other smart home devices. Through the TV’s voice remote, you can launch all these commands through your voice, so you don’t have to navigate complex menus or type using the on-screen keyboard.

While the prices of 4K TVs, including those with 70-inch screens, have become cheaper in recent years, they still present significant investments for most families. This is why most shoppers wait for the biggest sales events of the year before finalizing purchases for them. Every year, 70-inch TV deals are among the most popular offers during Amazon’s Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, as retailers roll out significant discounts that may reach hundreds of dollars. They’re certainly worth the wait if you can hold off on buying a new TV.

However, these major sales events are few and far in between throughout the course of the year, and you might not have the luxury of waiting for them to happen. For example, your current TV may have broken down beyond repair, or you’ve come across some extra cash and you want to purchase a 70-inch TV before you spend the money on something else. Fortunately, there are discounts that you can take advantage of outside of these events, though you’ll have to be very patient in looking for them as there’s a daunting number of deals that are available across the most popular retailers.

Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is similar to the deals that appear during Amazon’s Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, so you shouldn’t hold yourself back on pushing through with this purchase as you won’t regret that you didn’t wait for these sales events. Additionally, if you’re already impressed with the TV’s specifications and features, you might want to avail of this offer now because there’s no assurance that it will be included in future offerings. The offer’s right here, and it might not be a good idea to let it disappear as there’s no telling when it will resurface.

