During its original six-year run, Power took the world by storm. It didn’t take long before many regarded it as one of TV’s best shows. But the series ended dramatically in 2020, making way for several spin-offs, including Power Book 2: Ghost. A sequel to the original, and continuing just days after the first series left off, Power Book 2: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick, as he tries to overcome the legacy his father set before him. It’s only natural that the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick would run into a few hijinks during his drug-dealing activities. When the first season of Book 2: Ghost came to a close many were left on the edge of their seats, waiting for its triumphant return.

Power Book II: Season 2 will be dropping November 21, 2021. Starz is the best and only place to watch the new season of Power Book II, but also the first season, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and the many other spin-offs that are yet to arrive — including Power Book IV: Force and Power Book V: Influence.

What’s Power All About?

The original six-season series of Power expounds on the life and career of James St. Patrick, a ruthless drug dealer who also goes by the name of Ghost. When we meet him, he’s also planning to leave his criminal empire behind, to become a legitimate nightclub owner. As you’d expect, there are some obstacles along the way, and in the show, he’s forced to balance his separate lifestyles and his family. Starring Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, and Naturi Naughton, the entire show was riveting from start to finish. But after its dramatic conclusion, the entertainment doesn’t stop.

Power Book II: Ghost is a sequel, taking place just days after Power wraps up. It follows Tariq St. Patrick, the son of the protagonist from the first run of the series — James “Ghost” St. Patrick. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel, taking place well before the events of the first series, in 1990s Southside, Jamaica, Queens. Both season one of Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan are available to watch now on Starz. In late November, when season 2 of Power Book II drops, you’ll be able to watch that, as well!

Who Created Power?

The Power series was created and produced by Courtney A. Kemp, a talented writer, and producer for shows like The Good Wife and Beauty & the Beast. It was also developed in collaboration with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who served as executive producer on the show and also played the role of Kanan Stark.

How Can I Catch Up on Power and Watch Power Book II?

The Power series is available exclusively on Starz, which is the best place to catch up on the previous series’ run and watch the upcoming season 2 of Power Book II. The STARZPLAY app and service is available across a variety of devices including Android, Apple, Chromecast, and much more. After subscribing, you can download the app on your device of choice — or multiple devices — login, and then begin watching!

What Else Does Starz Offer?

Of course, Power isn’t the only franchise, show, or movie to watch on Starz! They have tons of fantastic content, including shows like The Wire, American Gods, Outlander, Blindspotting, and more. You’ll also find movies like Spiral, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji: The Next Level, and so much more. As if that wasn’t enough, there are Starz exclusives too, which you won’t find anywhere else. Power is a great example, but there’s also Heels — a new original based on WWE wrestling, starring Stephen Amell.

With an active subscription, you'll get unlimited HD streaming and downloads, and the ability to stream on up to 4 devices at once.

