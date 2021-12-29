  1. Culture
Gift Your Family Starz for the Holidays With This Limited-Time Deal!

Briley Kenney
By
Starz streaming app full list of devices on display.

Looking for a last-minute gift idea for family or friends who love movies, TV shows, and streaming content? An excellent idea is to gift access to Starz. Don’t forget yourself, either — you could always gift a subscription to watch your favorite movies and shows! Starz has a limited-time special offer that drops the price of a new subscription for its streaming service down to $3 per month for the first three months. Normally $9 per month, that’s an incredible $18 in savings during your first three months. It’s also your last chance to catch fan-favorites before they leave Starz, like Elf, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level. The special offer won’t be available long, so take advantage while you can!

In addition to excellent movies — like Bad Boys for Life, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, The Equalizer 2, Matilda, Bloodshot, and many others — you can also catch a host of high-production, obsessable TV shows on Starz. Exclusives include the Power series, Heels, Blindspotting, P-Valley, American Gods, High Town, and beyond. In fact, Starz is one of the best streaming services for lovers of both movies and TV shows, original productions notwithstanding. We’ve even put together some lists to help you find the best shows on Starz, as well as the best movies on Starz, all streaming now.

Starz is available for streaming on nearly all devices, from computers, tablets, and smartphones to smart TVs and streaming devices. The list of support devices is quite long, and even includes game consoles like the Xbox One and Xbox Series. That also makes it incredibly easy to gift as you don’t have to worry about your family, or friends, not having a compatible device.

What’s more, being able to watch all those movies and TV shows on the go will be a super-convenient and enjoyable experience if you’re traveling for the holidays. Whether you’re taking a long road trip, bus ride, or flying, you’ll always have something to watch. Thanks to the new deal, which drops the price of your first three months, there’s no reason not to subscribe. Head on over to Starz and sign up now. You can always see your next billing date from your account in the Starz app or website — under My Subscription — so it’s easy to change anytime. It’s just $3 per month for your first three months, but the deal won’t be available forever!

