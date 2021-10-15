Halloween is almost here, which means it’s spooky season, which means it’s time to get ghoulish, which means it’s time to watch some frightening horror movies! Be afraid. Be very afraid! From classic horror to quirky arthouse, some of which rivals even blockbuster horror flicks, the library is vast. There are a lot of places to stream movies and shows these days, too, but when it comes to horror, there’s one superb place to go — Starz. We’ll dive into their shocking selection in just a bit, but for now, it’s more relevant to point out that the Starz free trial is back, just in time!

There are several places to sign-up for Starz access, like through Hulu, but right now, you can get a 7-day free trial through the official site. Sign-up for a new account, enter your payment information, and when the week-long trial ends you’ll be charged like normal. However, at any time you can cancel to make sure you’re not charged. Either way, you can dive in and start watching some of those awesome horror titles right now. To get everyone hyped, we put together a list of some of the best horror movies streaming on Starz for Halloween, you can check those out below!

Spiral

The latest entry in the Saw universe, Spiral introduces new characters, a new locale, and a new criminal mastermind. Plus, it’s really great to see Chris Rock in a more mature role, albeit one that still has its comedic moments. Also, it’s Halloween, and what kind of holiday would it be without the return of Jigsaw? The original Saw is coming to Starz in November, too.

Evil Dead (2013)

Five close friends visiting a remote cabin in the woods. The Book of the Dead. Summoned demons. Blood. Gore. It’s all here, and while it’s a more gruesome approach to the classic Evil Dead series it’s an excellent watch during the Halloween season. At the least, you can watch with friends and take bets on who makes it out alive.

Dr. Giggles

It’s classic, it’s campy, and some may say it’s a bit too silly, but it is a horror and it’s a lot of fun to revisit for Halloween. Following a madman with a dark past, and who believes he’s a doctor, you’ll witness his murderous rampage — a staple event for the horror genre.

Devil (2010)

Ever wonder what it would be like to be trapped in an elevator with four other people? What about if one of those people was the devil in disguise? That’s the premise behind this thrilling horror, inspired by a story from M. Night Shyamalan, the guy known for his crazy twists and turns. Check this one out for Halloween!

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In this classic psychological horror flick, a young couple trying to have a baby ends up surrounded by some pretty wild and wacky neighbors. If you’ve never seen it before, pretty much what you think is going on, yeah it’s not that. It’s also a good horror film to revisit, especially if you haven’t seen it in a while!

Silent Hill (2006)

No, it’s not the best video game to film adaptation ever made, but it’s still a damn good horror, and there’s a lot to take in during repeat viewings! Hoping to cure her child’s evil possession, a mother takes her daughter to Silent Hill hoping to find a cure. If you like your horror with a side of blood and gore, this is for you. If you’re squeamish, you should probably steer clear! The follow-up Silent Hill: Revelation is available on Starz too.

The Thing (1982)

This sci-fi horror classic is a masterful telling that you’ve no doubt watched once or twice or hundreds of times. Who cares? It’s worth watching again, and Halloween is the perfect excuse to revisit the terrifying remote Antarctic outpost. Plus, it’s directed by John Carpenter who made the original Halloween. It just makes so much sense.

Prom Night (2008)

You can’t have a Halloween movie viewing bash without a slasher flick, but the staple choices are always there, like Halloween, Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street. What if you want something a little different? Cue Prom Night, which does introduce some tropes, like it’s the night of the big school dance, but there’s a bloodthirsty killer on the loose! Also, Idris Elba is in it. Give it a watch and see who survives the night.

Honorable Mentions

There are way more horror movies available on Starz than what we’ve picked out. It’s a great opportunity to call some of those out here:

Cabin Fever (2003)

Ash vs. Evil Dead (TV Series)

Child’s Play (1988)

Mom and Dad (2017)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

The Grudge (2020)

