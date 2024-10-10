 Skip to main content
Will Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’ be back for a third sesaon?

The show was one of Netflix's biggest hits after its first season debuted.

Keri Russell in The Diplomat.
Netflix

The second season of The Diplomat is about to hit Netflix on Oct. 31, but Netflix already has some news about a potential third season. The political thriller was a hit the second it debuted on Netflix, and the streaming service seems to like what it’s bringing them because they just announced that it will be returning for a third season.

No plot details have been released about the upcoming third season, which makes sense since we don’t even know exactly what happens in season 2 just yet.

Following the news that the show would be continuing into season 3, series creator Debora Cahn shared her reaction: “After an amazing summer shooting in the U.K., we brought London home to NY. Best of both worlds — filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going.”

The series stars Keri Russell as a career diplomat who finds herself thrust into the spotlight after she’s considered to be a potential replacement for the current vice president. As she manages her ambassadorship in the U.K., she’s also deciding whether she wants to stay married to a fellow diplomat who has had a more high-profile career to date.

Season 2 of The Diplomat left things in a state of upheaval following a cliffhanger car-bombing, and the details of that car-bombing have yet to be fully resolved. However season 2 plays out, fans of the series can rest assured that any cliffhangers at the end of that season will be addressed in season 3, whenever we get that.

