People who have a true passion for music know that it’s not enough to listen to songs on the radio. You’ve got to have the right atmosphere when indulging in your favorite artist’s latest album (on vinyl, naturally). So creating the right space in which to enjoy your tunes is just as essential as what you’re listening to. Here’s our roundup of our favorite pieces to put together the ultimate music lover man cave.

Listen

Sonus Faber Speakers

Putting together a music man cave has to start with the right audio system. And the key to a great audio system is the speakers. No one does speakers better than Sonus Faber. Not only is the sound out of this world, the Venere Line is sleek, stylish, and masculine — exactly the look you want in your space.

McIntosh Vacuum Tube Amplifier

Every music lover knows an amplifier will take your listening experience to the next level. McIntosh is the name in audio equipment and the brand’s MC275 Vacuum Tube Amplifier is better than ever. The real fun starts when you turn the amplifier on and the LED-illuminated tubes glow brightly, letting you know an amazing music experience is about to begin.

Zvox Soundbar

Don’t have the space (or money) for a full set of high-end speakers and an amplifier? Check out Zvox’s SB500 soundbar. It delivers powerful sound in a small package and comes complete with a built-in subwoofer. The SB500 is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to stream music straight from any device.

Shinola Turntable

The right speakers only get you so far in your music-listening experience. You also need the right turntable for spinning your albums. We love the sound and style of Shinola’s Runwell Turntable. The exposed belt pulley, rose gold accents, and warm wood sides make this turntable a statement piece, even when not playing your favorite tunes.

Wrensilva Loft Stereo Console

If space is limited and you’re creating more of a music listening corner rather than decking out a full room, the Loft Stereo Console from Wrensilva is the way to go. Easily paired up with Sonos speakers, the Loft system comes with the company’s solid-state pre-amp, a turntable, and coordinating speakers. Previously only available in natural wood, you can now get it in black to match your brutalist space or a minimalist all-white finish.

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700

Not in the mood to fill the room with sound? Some days you just want to slip on a pair of headphones and kick back in your chair for more intimate listening. Bose’s Noise Canceling Headphones 700 let you fully immerse yourself in the music with no outside sound distractions. They are wireless with touch controls, have a 20-hour battery life, and let you customize the level of noise-canceling you want. Check out our in-depth review of these worth-every-penny over-ear headphones.

Relax

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman

The ultimate music lover’s man cave deserves the ultimate lounge chair to relax in while listening to your tunes. Indulge in the iconic Eames Lounge and Ottoman. There’s a reason this chair has stood the test of time to remain as popular as it is. The style is masculine and timeless, while the comfort is unlike anything else you’ve ever sat in.

Symbol AERO Audio Cabinet

Audio equipment and your collection of vinyl are big investments and they deserve to be shown off. Symbol’s fully customizable AERO Audio Cabinet is the perfect piece for displaying and storing your turntable, amplifier, and records.

Versare Sound Stones

One of the fun parts of creating a space dedicated to music is being able to blast your favorite tunes. Of course, your neighbors may not have the same taste as you but you can save their ears with Versare’s Sound Stones Portable Acoustical Sound Panels. These customizable panels come in over 20 colors to coordinate with any style. The wide variety of sizes means you can create a unique pattern on the wall by using different shapes and colors, turning a normally boring acoustic wall into a piece of art.

Aurora Smart Lighting Panels

No music listening space would be complete without the right lighting to set the mood. Aurora Smart Lighting Panels clip together in an endless array of patterns and sync to the music, changing color as the music plays. The panels use an app that allows you to control the colors on display right from your phone. Create a relaxing setting with blue tones or an upbeat feel with reds — whatever your mood, the panels can match it.

Escape

Cubist Engineering Personal Listening Room

The term “man cave” sometimes makes you think of a half-finished room in a dark basement. Don’t relegate yourself to such a space when The Newport Tiny Cube from Cubist Engineering would make the perfect listening studio. Just park it in your backyard and deck it out with the products above!

