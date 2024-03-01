 Skip to main content
LG OLED and Shepard Fairey are bringing authentic art to the digital canvas

Shepard Fairey X LG OLED Art at Frieze LA 2024 on display via smart TVs.
LG OLED Art

TVs have long been the focus of entertainment in the home, and while that principle is intact today, modern smart technologies and an accessible internet have evolved those experiences. TVs are used for so much more, including digital canvases to showcase beautiful works of art. Chief among the TV makers of today, LG OLED lives by a mantra — “We inspire art.” LG has teamed up with a group of artisans to turn their gorgeous OLED TVs into an authentic digital canvas inspired by imagination and creativity in a traditional gallery setting. Of note, Shepard Fairey is bringing his street art into the digital realm, reimagining some of his fantastical works like the “Damaged Wrong Path Mural” for Frieze LA — it combines several of his iconic pieces from his 2017 Damage installation.

Thanks to LG’s OLED TVs and digital canvas technology, curated and handpicked pieces are displayed in a new light. They’re even being given a new lease, with upgraded elements injected into the original works, maximizing the potential of the medium. If you’re able to witness the spectacle, you’ll see dynamic movements, transitions, and added dimensions for each of the pieces. Available in a gallery at 2024’s Frieze LA, you can join LG and Fairey to see this new art medium firsthand from February 29 until March 3, 2024, at the Santa Monica Airport.

LG OLED Art X Shepard Fairey: An artistic match for the ages

Shepard Fairey artwork X LG OLED Art on display at Frieze LA 2024 with visitors in the gallery.
LG OLED Art

Collaborating with LG OLED, at 2024’s Frieze Los Angeles event, Shepard Fairey has a lot to say via this new medium. Fairey is a renowned artist and a major player in the contemporary street art movement. He masterfully blends traditional and commercial art in various ways, delivering his brand of social critique through physical prints, murals, stickers, posters, and much more. This time, he’s going digital.

Shepard believes “in reaching people through as many mediums as possible and always playing to the strengths of the chosen medium.” Speaking of sharing his vision through LG’s OLED and digital platform, he wants “to maximize the potential of art living on screens, so it’s logical for [him] to collaborate with LG using some of their most advanced screen technology as a showcase for [his] work.”

Fairey’s art is now immortalized in digital form, taking a groundbreaking leap into the world of digital canvas prints — debuting exclusively on LG OLED TVs. Fairey’s best works, like “Ideal Power” and “Swan Song,” reflect the current times, offering commentary on the critical state of the environment. It’s also a beautiful rendition of his thoughts and beliefs, awash in color and contemporary style.

His inspiration stems from “various conceptions of peace and justice.” His artwork often explores topics like environmental justice, racial justice, gender equality, and peace, “not only as the absence of war and violence but peace as a product of enhanced justice and equality.

“[My] art pieces often merge aspirational images and symbols of peace and justice with bits of text and imagery that critique the barriers to achieving peace and justice. My pieces are meant to seduce visually but provoke intellectually in hopes of creating a healthy dialog about critical issues the world is facing.”

Fairey’s works truly come alive on LG OLED TVs via the digital canvas and innovative features.

As a digital canvas, LG’s OLED TVs become something greater

Shepard Fairey X LG OLED Art make art not war canvas on wall at Frieze LA 2024 another gallery perspective.
LG OLED Art

This would not be happening without LG’s iconic OLED panels and related technologies. From its LG OLED evo G series to the LG OLED evo C series, the brand’s iconic smart television sets are making an appearance at Frieze Los Angeles. Their sleek designs allow them to blend seamlessly into the environment. With virtually nonexistent bezels, it accentuates the brilliant screen and leaves more open space for the artwork. The vivid colors, contrast, and realistic depictions of the art are made possible by a panel technology called organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), which utilize organic electroluminescence to provide a bright, clear picture. The result is an authentic experience not unlike what you’d get visiting a gallery of physical art.

Better yet, these TVs are available to everyone. You may even have one mounted on your walls at home. While Fairey’s artwork is being shown at Frieze LA this week, there is an excellent selection of fine art available to you if you own LG OLED TVs or plan to soon.

If you’re in Los Angeles and fortunate to see Frieze in person, you’re in for a real treat. It will be available from February 29, 2024, until March 3, 2024, and is located in the Santa Monica Airport.

