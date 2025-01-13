Will ‘Landman’ be back for a second season?

The future of Landman is, somewhat mystifyingly, a little uncertain. The show has yet to be renewed for a second season, which is probably a surprise to anyone who enjoyed the first. The first season definitely doesn’t resolve all of the ongoing plot threads of the show, and it was also a massive success for Paramount. Given that context, it seems like an obvious decision for Paramount to renew the show, but they haven’t done so yet.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, star Billy Bob Thornton shared what he knew about the potential for a second season. “I understand that if we’re going to do that, Season 2, that it’s going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there. I mean, we’ll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall. You never know in this business,” he said.

Demi Moore, who plays Cami on the series, also suggested that the show’s second season could film sometime in early 2025.

“I thought we looked really good,” The Substance actress said of her and her onscreen husband Jon Hamm in an interview with Deadline. “[Hamm] was lovely and I’ve known Billy Bob Thornton for a long time. I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year.”

Given the high profile cast that was assembled for the series, scheduling could play some role in the difficulty of getting the band back together. It seems like several of the show’s stars think they’ll be back for more, though, even if Paramount has yet to confirm that.