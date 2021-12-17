The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The second anniversary of emo-rapper Juice WRLD’s premature death on Dec. 9, 2019, has been declared Juice WRLD Day by the late rapper’s estate. This declaration was noted with an event characteristic of the artist: A stadium-sized show at Chicago’s United Center, the city that Juice WRLD called home.

The concert featured a pre-release listening for Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album release, Fighting Demons. This marked only one of several of the artists releases squeezed into the beginning of this month. On Dec. 10, Los Angeles-based label ROSE IN GOOD FAITH, also in collaboration with the emo rapper’s estate, released a limited edition collection honoring both Fighting Demons and the Juice WRLD documentary, Into the Abyss, on Dec. 16. The footage reveals the artist’s larger-than-life shows and his mission to offer solutions to struggles with mental health behind the scenes. Though the musician wrestled with addiction and balancing emotional well-being, his public fight with these issues brought solace to millions of fans.

“You feel like you got anxiety, you feel like you got depression, they gonna’ look at you like you crazy,” Juice says in the preview for Into the Abyss. “That’s not how it should be. That’s how it is, and that needs to change.”

According to ChartData.org, Fighting Demons debuted at number one on the iTunes Top Albums chart, on U.S. iTunes, and on Apple Music. This includes critically acclaimed collaborations with Justin Bieber, Eminem, and Suga of the South Korean boy band, BTS.

This release follows 2020’s Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD’s third studio album released in July 2020, just seven months after the rapper’s death. Legends Never Die was also a hit, receiving positive reviews and debuting atop the US Billboard 200 in its first week. The album also reached number one in several other countries, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

These two albums may be just the beginning of Juice WRLD’s releases. According to a January 2020 TMZ report, the Chicago rapper had about 2,000 unheard records in his stash prior to his untimely death.

Related Guides Black Music Documentaries

Best Albums of 2021

History of Hip-Hop

Best Travel Docs on Netflix

“There was nothing Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” the artist’s estate wrote in a statement. “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art.”

L.A.’s ROSE IN GOOD FAITH sought to honor this honesty and vulnerability with an easy-to-wear, minimalist collection.

“As we pay respects to the legacy of Jarad, we wanted to take a leap of faith and produce subtle pieces that will last in your wardrobe for generations, while easily being worn every day. We looked to Jarad and wanted to make something iconic, easy to love, deeply metaphoric, and meaningful,” David Teitelbaum, ROSE IN GOOD FAITH’s founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The restrained collection contains knit hoodies, tees, crewnecks, and sweats featuring Juice WRLD, 999, and rose motifs. Prices range from $45 to $290 USD; www.roseingoodfaith.com.

Watch for the preview’s premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 16 on HBO Max

Read More: Kanye’s Early Days Come Out in Full Fury in a First Look at Netflix’s ‘Jeen-Yuhs’