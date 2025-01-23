 Skip to main content
Josh Brolin is mad that the Oscars snubbed Denis Villeneuve for ‘Dune’…again

Dune: Part 2 only scored five nominations in comparison to the 10 the first film had.

By
Josh Brolin in Dune Part 1
Warner Bros.

The Oscar nominations are out, and once again, Denis Villeneuve was left off of the list for Best Director for Dune: Part 2. Villeneuve was also left off of the list of nominees this year, in spite of the immense technical achievements of the movie, and the way Villeneuve deftly adapts a novel that many considered unadaptable.

Now, one of the stars of Dune: Part 2 has weighed on that decision. Josh Brolin, who plays Gurney Halleck in both parts, congratulated the film on its five nominations.

“Just want to say congratulations on the Dune best picture nomination, to Greig Fraser on cinematography, for best visual effects, for Patrice [Vermett] on production design and for sound,” Brolin said on his Instagram Story.

“Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated. This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me. That’s okay. [Editor] Joe Walker and Denis, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. It was even better than the first one. The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone.”

Brolin had previously told Variety that he would quit acting if Villeneuve didn’t get nominated.

“If he doesn’t get nominated this year, I’ll quit acting,” Brolin said. “It was a better movie than the first one. When I watched it, it felt like my brain was broken open. It’s masterful, and Denis is one of our master filmmakers. If the Academy Awards have any meaning whatsoever, they’ll recognize him.”

Joe Allen
