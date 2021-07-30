You Can Get a Free Month of Hulu + Live TV Right Now

Generally, when you see promotions on streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, they don’t include extra packages or add-ons, like Hulu’s Live TV service. That’s OK though. From documentaries and blockbuster movies, to binge-worthy TV shows and some really awesome anime, Hulu has it all.

You can also access Hulu and watch for up to a whole month, for free, right now. Better yet, that free trial includes access to the Live TV service where you can watch cable-like content through your streaming devices. There’s no reason not to give it a try. It’s free! You can choose between both the ad-free premium plan or the ad-supported plan.

A Hulu subscription provides access to hundreds of thousands of movies and TV shows across a plethora of genres, but with a Live TV subscription, you can also access live content, just like you would with cable. It comes with over 75 live channels from major providers such as ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, Adult Swim, MTV, FX, BET, TLC, TruTV, and much more. You get live news, live TV shows, daytime TV, and even live sports — although there are some blackouts depending upon regional availability.

Basically, it’s an excellent all-in-one package that includes access to tons of streaming content and Live TV all within one app or service. And since Hulu is available on mobile, streaming devices, smart TVs, and even on the web — via a computer or laptop — you can pretty much watch anywhere, anytime.

Right now, Hulu is giving away a whole month of service free, with Live TV access, and all you need to do is sign up. You can choose the popular ad-supported plan — which is cheaper — or the premium no-ads plan, but either way, you don’t have to pay a dime until your month is up. You will have to submit a credit card, but you can cancel at any time within that first month and you will not be charged. If you decide to keep your plan, it will automatically renew.

More Home Theater Deals Available Now

Need a new streaming device, smart TV, or home theater gear? We rounded up all of the best smart entertainment and home theater offers that are available right now. You can check those out below.

