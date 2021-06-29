Watch The Mysterious Benedict Society: Stream the New Series Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Looking for something new and exciting to watch? The Mysterious Benedict Society could be that adventure. Based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s children’s book series of the same name, the TV show is now on Disney+ and sure to be a hit with all the family.

The show follows four gifted orphans, Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance, as they attend Boatwright Academy and are given the job of stopping anxiety that is gripping the world due to never-ending bad news. With new episodes released every Friday, here’s how to watch The Mysterious Benedict Society online.

Created By: Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay

Cast: Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu

Number of episodes: 8

How to Watch The Mysterious Benedict Society Online in the U.S.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is available exclusively via Disney+. Launched with the first two episodes immediately available, future installments are released each Friday so you can keep up with the latest goings-on in this quirky mystery adventure.

The Society is established by Mr. Benedict, a smart man who is keen to improve the world. That’s because, during a global emergency from a suffering economy and an endless stream of bad news, the evil Mr. Curtain who runs The Institute — a similarly evil school — is sending messages that infiltrate one’s subconscious, making it easy for him to slip negative ideas and thoughts into anyone’s minds. It’s down to Mr. Benedict and his team of four kids to stop such evil plans and save the world, along with reducing the anxiety that’s spreading throughout the globe.

Quirky yet with some very relevant themes, it’s sure to be a hit with both you and your kids, and potentially spark some conversation too.

If you’re already subscribed to Disney+, you can head over and watch The Mysterious Benedict Society right now. Alternatively, if you’re new to Disney+ and haven’t signed up yet, the Disney+ subscription will cost you $8 per month or $80 per year. An even better deal is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle and get Disney+ along with ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for just $14 per month. That combination should give you and your family everything you could possibly want to watch and for a fantastic price too.

Subscribing to Disney+ gives you full access to all things Disney including the latest episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society as they’re released, as well as the best movies on Disney+, the best Disney+ series, and all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and much more. It’s a fantastic deal for all the family.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is available to stream now exclusively via Disney+.

Editors' Recommendations