Here’s How To Get a Free Week of Hulu+ Live TV Right Now

If you’re keen to expand your viewing horizons, it’s possible to watch Hulu+ Live TV entirely for free for a week right now. All you need to do is sign up and the first seven days are entirely free. Alternatively, you can also sign up to a one-month free trial of either regular Hulu or Hulu with no ads. With so much flexibility out there, it’s a no-brainer of a deal to sign up for if you love watching all the latest shows and movies. Read on while we take you through what’s involved.

Seriously, not much effort is required in signing up to a free trial of Hulu+ Live TV. All you need to do is hand over your details and you get seven days entirely for free. Just remember to cancel it before the seven days are up if you don’t want to pay the full price.

Alternatively, you can go for a one-month free trial of regular Hulu or one month of Hulu (No Ads). In both cases, simply cancel them before the month ends and you won’t pay a single cent. Hulu usually costs $5.99 per month with Hulu (No Ads) priced at $11.99 per month.

Of course, none of this would matter if Hulu lacked any good content but boy, does it offer some great shows and movies. We’ve already looked extensively at the best TV shows on Hulu as well as the best movies on Hulu. There’s something for everyone here. One of our highlights is the hilarious It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia with the smart and witty Atlanta starring Donald Glover also featuring prominently.

Classics such as Key & Peele are also available with provocative sketches from the minds of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Movies-wise, our highlights include Prisoners starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, the Oscar-winning sensation Parasite, plus classics such as Predator and Akira. Recent releases such as Palm Springs and Nomadland are on the service, too.

As we said, there’s something for everyone here and right now, you can sign up to either a free week of Hulu+ Live TV or one month of Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) without any risk. Just remember to cancel before the trial ends to check out the service entirely for free.

