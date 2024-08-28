The show's third season is still in development, but more updates should be coming soon.

After two successful seasons, the cast and crew of Good Omens is getting ready for one final go-round. The show’s battle-turned-love affair between angel and demon Aziraphale, and Crowley will come to an end with season 3, which Prime Video announced when it offered the renewal.

Now, Michael Sheen, one of the show’s two stars, has offered an update on the forthcoming ending and when we might get a chance to see it.

Recommended Videos

“It’s still in development, but obviously I’m very excited to work with David [Tennant] again, and I love that character. I’m very excited about it,” Sheen said in an interview with TV Insider, explaining that they didn’t have a shooting schedule yet.

“One of the extraordinary things about being a part of [Good Omens] is the audience, the fans, the fandom of it,” he added. “You have to take it very seriously because people get really affected by it. And seeing how people reacted to the end of Season 2 was extraordinary. So yeah, I hope, and I’m sure, that Season 3 will be a satisfying experience for everyone.”

While love will certainly be on the brain for many of the show’s fans headed into this final season, we also know that Aziraphale and Crowley have to work together to avert armageddon, so they can’t spend all their time kissing. Filming for the show’s third season is set to begin sometime in early 2025, which means we could see the season toward the end of the year or early in 2026. Until then, fans will just have to rewatch the episodes we have.