Bloomingdale’s Valentines Day sale: Diamond jewelry from $225

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and whether you’re looking for romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day at home or are a planning a night out on the town, you’re likely going to need a gift. Bloomingdale’s is offering a lot of ways to save this Valentine’s Day, as the premium retailer is having a diamond jewelry sale taking place right now. Prices are as low as $225 in the sale, and you’ll have nearly 1,800 different pieces to shop. They include pendant necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more.

Why you should shop the jewelry sale at Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s is hard to ignore with this sale, and it’s the perfect place to find something special for the special person in your life this Valentine’s Day. With nearly 1,800 pieces of jewelry to shop, it may be hard to start narrowing things down. One of our favorite jewelry deals in this sale is the Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold. They’re from their regular price of $800, which is a nice Valentine’s Day 50% discount. Similarly, the Pavé Diamond Clover Pendant Necklace in 14K Rose Gold is seeing a , which is 50% off its regular price of $800. Also currently at half price is the Black Diamond Eternity Band in 14K White Gold, from its regular price of $950.

Recommended Videos

Even when it comes to some of the most popular diamond jewelry Bloomingdale’s has to offer you’ll find deals taking place. There is a Diamond Halo Tennis Bracelet in 14K White Gold that’s from its regular price of $25,000. A Diamond Station Tennis Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold costs and would regularly go for $7,400. One of the more popular pairs of earrings is the Diamond Fringe Drop Earrings in White Gold, and they’re currently , which is 50% of their regular price of $7,800.

With nearly 1,800 pieces of diamond jewelry available at massively discounted prices, you’re going to want to get over to Bloomingdale’s quickly to ensure you pocket these savings while you can. It’s also a good idea to make a purchase quickly so it will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’d like to gift your special someone a necklace, some earrings, a bracelet, or something else decorated with diamonds, you should find just what you’re looking for discounted at Bloomingdale’s right now.

Editors' Recommendations