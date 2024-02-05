 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Bloomingdale’s Valentines Day sale: Diamond jewelry from $225

Andrew Morrisey
By
A gold engagement ring set with a Clean Origin lab-grown diamond.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and whether you’re looking for romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day at home or are a planning a night out on the town, you’re likely going to need a gift. Bloomingdale’s is offering a lot of ways to save this Valentine’s Day, as the premium retailer is having a diamond jewelry sale taking place right now. Prices are as low as $225 in the sale, and you’ll have nearly 1,800 different pieces to shop. They include pendant necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more.

Why you should shop the jewelry sale at Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s is hard to ignore with this sale, and it’s the perfect place to find something special for the special person in your life this Valentine’s Day. With nearly 1,800 pieces of jewelry to shop, it may be hard to start narrowing things down. One of our favorite jewelry deals in this sale is the Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold. They’re from their regular price of $800, which is a nice Valentine’s Day 50% discount. Similarly, the Pavé Diamond Clover Pendant Necklace in 14K Rose Gold is seeing a , which is 50% off its regular price of $800. Also currently at half price is the Black Diamond Eternity Band in 14K White Gold, from its regular price of $950.

Recommended Videos

Even when it comes to some of the most popular diamond jewelry Bloomingdale’s has to offer you’ll find deals taking place. There is a Diamond Halo Tennis Bracelet in 14K White Gold that’s from its regular price of $25,000. A Diamond Station Tennis Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold costs and would regularly go for $7,400. One of the more popular pairs of earrings is the Diamond Fringe Drop Earrings in White Gold, and they’re currently , which is 50% of their regular price of $7,800.

Related

With nearly 1,800 pieces of diamond jewelry available at massively discounted prices, you’re going to want to get over to Bloomingdale’s quickly to ensure you pocket these savings while you can. It’s also a good idea to make a purchase quickly so it will arrive in time for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’d like to gift your special someone a necklace, some earrings, a bracelet, or something else decorated with diamonds, you should find just what you’re looking for discounted at Bloomingdale’s right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Yellowstone season 6: Everything we know
Will there be a Yellowstone season 6?
The cast of Yellowstone.

While The Walking Dead was once basic cable's most popular series, it has since been surpassed by Yellowstone, the smash hit that rejuvenated Kevin Costner's career and gave him yet another iconic role to play.

As conceived by series co-creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone is a modern western about the Dutton family, the owners of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in Montana. That land is extremely valuable, which is why John Dutton (Costner) and his family have gone to great lengths to protect it. And sometimes, the threats come from within the family, which is why John's children, Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), are at each other's throats in season five.

Read more
The best Carl Weathers performances, from Rocky to the Mandalorian
These were the best roles of Carl Weathers' career
best carl weathers movies and tv shows featured

Carl Weathers, the actor who co-starred in the first four Rocky movies, passed away at the age of 76 at his home in Los Angeles on February 1. Weathers leaves behind an impressive legacy in Hollywood that stretches back to 1973 after he retired from a professional football career that included a stint with the Oakland Raiders.

To celebrate Weathers' life and his 51-year run in film and television, we're taking a chronological look back at the ten most memorable roles that he ever had.

Read more
The Stanley Tumbler is hot right now, but the classic Stanley Bottle is much cooler
Stanley Tumbler or Stanley Bottle - you choose
Stanley bottle against gray background

If you've been on Instagram or TikTok, you've probably seen the

making its rounds as the must-have accessory for staying hydrated on the go. (We're using the term "accessory" because that's precisely what the internet has turned it into.)

Read more