This Craftsman toolset is an excellent starter kit for $71 off (230 pieces)

When you move into a new place, home, apartment, condo, or whatever, you might not have all the tools you need to get the job done. The same is true if you’re working on cars in your garage and you’ve never owned a set. Or, maybe you do own a set and it’s aging, or you’re missing some pieces. Well, listen up because Amazon is offering a fantastic Prime Day deal on the Craftsman Versastack mechanics toolset. It comes with 230 pieces total, plus a toolbox so you can organize and store everything without a cluttered mess. In the set is a low profile ratchet, 72-tooth ratchet, all-in-one mechanics pieces, including sockets and wrenches, and much more. Usually $200 big ones, the set is on sale for $129 during Prime Day, saving you $71.

Here’s why you should consider grabbing the Crafstman Versastack toolset for Prime Day

Honestly, the best reason to grab this Craftsman toolset is that you need some of the tools included in the kit. There’s nothing like going to grab some much-needed tools only to find out you don’t have something or lost it.

Recommended Videos

One of the coolest things about this set is that the toolbox includes a bevy of organization options built-in. There’s a place for virtually every tool included so you can keep things put away instead of leaving them strewn around your home or garage.

Here’s what’s in the set:

72 tooth low profile ratches — 14 inch and 1/2 inch

A mix of standard sockets

Several deep sockets

Long arm hex keys

Short arm hex keys

A set of combination wrenches

Bit sockets

Extension bars

A socket-to-bit adapter

A bit driver

Over 60 specialty bits

Of course, you also get the nifty toolbox to store everything in.

While this set is geared toward mechanics and automotive enthusiasts, socket wrenches and combination wrenches can be used for a wide variety of tasks. In fact, I use my socket wrench set all the time for fixing various things around the home, including my fence, tightening components, hanging gear, and more.

Even if you don’t use everything in the set, the toolbox is a great place to store your existing items. Normally $200, the set is only $129 on sale for Prime Day, saving you $71. It is a limited-time deal, and we don’t know when it’s going to expire, so if you’re interested, you might want to add it to your cart soon. Those DIY projects aren’t going to finish themselves.