 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Craftsman toolset is an excellent starter kit for $71 off (230 pieces)

By
Crafstman Versastack mechanics toolset for Prime Day deal
Craftsman

When you move into a new place, home, apartment, condo, or whatever, you might not have all the tools you need to get the job done. The same is true if you’re working on cars in your garage and you’ve never owned a set. Or, maybe you do own a set and it’s aging, or you’re missing some pieces. Well, listen up because Amazon is offering a fantastic Prime Day deal on the Craftsman Versastack mechanics toolset. It comes with 230 pieces total, plus a toolbox so you can organize and store everything without a cluttered mess. In the set is a low profile ratchet, 72-tooth ratchet, all-in-one mechanics pieces, including sockets and wrenches, and much more. Usually $200 big ones, the set is on sale for $129 during Prime Day, saving you $71.

Here’s why you should consider grabbing the Crafstman Versastack toolset for Prime Day

Honestly, the best reason to grab this Craftsman toolset is that you need some of the tools included in the kit. There’s nothing like going to grab some much-needed tools only to find out you don’t have something or lost it.

Recommended Videos

One of the coolest things about this set is that the toolbox includes a bevy of organization options built-in. There’s a place for virtually every tool included so you can keep things put away instead of leaving them strewn around your home or garage.

Here’s what’s in the set:

  • 72 tooth low profile ratches — 14 inch and 1/2 inch
  • A mix of standard sockets
  • Several deep sockets
  • Long arm hex keys
  • Short arm hex keys
  • A set of combination wrenches
  • Bit sockets
  • Extension bars
  • A socket-to-bit adapter
  • A bit driver
  • Over 60 specialty bits

Of course, you also get the nifty toolbox to store everything in.

While this set is geared toward mechanics and automotive enthusiasts, socket wrenches and combination wrenches can be used for a wide variety of tasks. In fact, I use my socket wrench set all the time for fixing various things around the home, including my fence, tightening components, hanging gear, and more.

Even if you don’t use everything in the set, the toolbox is a great place to store your existing items. Normally $200, the set is only $129 on sale for Prime Day, saving you $71. It is a limited-time deal, and we don’t know when it’s going to expire, so if you’re interested, you might want to add it to your cart soon. Those DIY projects aren’t going to finish themselves.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Prime Day AirPods deals: AirPods 3 for $129 today
An iPhone with airpods sitting on a table.

Prime Day offers an excellent opportunity to buy from true wireless earbuds and headphone deals because of the potential savings. Apple fans, that means Prime Day Apple deals are your chance to buy any of Apple's wireless earbuds and headphones at a discount. We expect a lot of demand for offers that slash the prices of these audio devices though, so if you see a deal that you like, we highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately, as any delay may cause you to miss out.
Best AirPods Prime Day deals

With the updates for additional gestures that were revealed at WWDC 2024, Apple's AirPods are even more helpful. Whether you're going for wireless earbuds with the AirPods or the AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation, or for wireless headphones with the AirPods Max, you'll enjoy extremely easy pairing with iPhones and excellent audio quality. You're going to have to hurry if there's an offer from the AirPods Prime Day deals we've rounded up below that interests you though, as there's no assurance that it will still be available after a few hours.

Read more
This five-piece Ring Alarm kit is only $170 in an early Prime deal
Ring Alarm five-piece kit early Prime Day deal

If you want to level up your security and protection for your home, condo, or apartment, starting with a good system is your best bet. Outside of cameras, you might also consider installing a video doorbell to answer your door without ever opening it. Ring, the company well known for the Ring doorbell camera, currently has a five-piece security bundle on sale for early Prime Day. The kit includes the Ring video doorbell, a security keypad, a base station, a contact sensor, a motion detector, and a range extender. You can get all that today for $170 instead of $235, saving you $65. They work together to protect your front door but read on for more detailed information about the kit.

 
Why you should consider the five-piece Ring Alarm kit
Ring Alarm is designed to improve the security of your front door or entryway, and although most will think it's best for homeowners, it's an excellent setup for condos and apartments, too.

Read more
Best Fitbit Prime Day deals: Charge 3 is $40 off today
Woman stretching while wearing Fitbit Charge 5.

If want an easy way to expand, upgrade, or create a fitness routine, buying one of the best fitness trackers can go a long way. You should start your search with Fitbit Prime Day deals, as Amazon and other retailers are laying out some impressive deals on numerous Fitbit models. We've tracked down all of the best Fitbit Prime Day deals available at the moment, and you can find all of them below. Read onward for the details and don't hesitate to make a purchase if you see something you like, as these Fitbit deals are popular among Prime Day shoppers.
Best Fitbit Prime Day deal
Fitbit Charge 3 -- $110, was $150

If you want a straightforward wearable device for monitoring your health, you should set your sights on the Fitbit Charge 3. It's capable of keeping track of various fitness metrics, including your heart rate, the calories that you burn, and the steps that you take. The fitness tracker will keep you on track with your goals through a daily dashboard that will send you reminders to stay active, hydrate, follow your sleep schedule, and other things that you need to commit to doing every day.

Read more