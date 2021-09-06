  1. Culture
This Roomba Robot Vacuum Deal Is Our Favorite Labor Day Sale

By

Robot vacuums are among the most popular Labor Day sales. iRobot, which had its origin making robotic vacuum cleaners for the aerospace industry, was the first to sell the clever household appliances to consumers. The iRobot Roomba is the most recognized robot vacuum brand name and also the best-selling brand, year after year. The Roomba 694 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum is one of our favorite models because it represents the core features and qualities that have morphed a novelty for techies into a commonplace time-saving household convenience. Amazon’s Labor Day sale includes a great deal on a Roomba 694, marked down from its usual $274 price to just $250, a $24 savings on a smart appliance that can save you hours of household drudgery week after week.

The Roomba 694 is considered an entry-level member of the iRobot family, bearing in mind that the flagship Roombas cost north of $1,000. For less than a quarter the price of the most highly featured Roomba models, with this Labor Day robot vacuum sale you can have your floors cleaned with the same core technology. The Roomba 694 uses a 3-stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and then sucks up dust, dirt, and debris. The 694 detects knows the difference between carpeting and hard floors and adjust its height appropriately.

Two multi-surface brushes work together with a side sweeper brush that pulls dirt and debris from floor edges and corners. Internal sensors also can recognize locations with an exceptional amount of dirt, such as entryways, and will spend more time cleaning those areas. Self-protective navigation recognizes obstacles such as furniture and drop-offs such as stairs to avoid damaging itself. When power runs low the Roomba 694 automatically returns to its docking station to recharge its battery.

There are two primary ways to control the Roomba 694. You can use the latest version of the Roomba smartphone app to start, stop, and schedule cleaning sessions. You can also associate the 694 with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to use voice commands for basic functions. You can also use a learn mode and the Roomba 694 will see the pattern of your floor cleaning routines and create a customized schedule on its own.

If you haven’t lived with a robot vacuum cleaner, you haven’t experienced the satisfaction of digital household help. Now would be a great time to acquire a robot vacuum during Amazon’s Labor Day Sale. The sale ends today, but if you act now you can save $24 on an iRobot Room 694 to buy it for $250 instead of the usual $274 list price. Just as Instant Pot deals and air fryer deals can ease your meal preparation demands, the Roomba 694 can free up time otherwise spent vacuuming floors manually.

