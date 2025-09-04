 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

What it’s really like staying at The Phoenicia Malta — the island’s first 5-star hotel

Inside Malta’s most iconic hotel: Afternoon tea, cocktails, and incredible views

By
Malta
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

As one of the island of Malta’s grandest hotels and a part of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) collection, guests staying at the 5-star The Phoenicia Malta go into the experience expecting the ultimate in luxury before they even arrive. Right from the moment I stepped on the property and walked along the red carpet into the lobby, I had a feeling this hotel would live up to my expectations.

This property, however, is more than just a hotel — it is an important part of history for the country of Malta, marking the country’s first-ever 5-star hotel. Not only does the Phoenicia Malta attract luxury tourists from all around the world, but it’s also hosted many icons such as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip since its opening in 1947. Below, discover what it’s like inside Malta’s iconic The Phoenicia Malta hotel.

Afternoon tea at Palm Court Lounge

The Phoenicia Malta afternoon tea
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Right when you walk into the lobby of The Phoenicia Malta, you’ll enter the stunning Palm Court Lounge — a place to sit down, relax, and enjoy light bites and drinks. Upon my arrival, I first noticed that the central meeting place was both elegant and relaxed at the same time. After a long travel day, I was looking forward to my first-ever afternoon tea experience to kick off the trip.

Recommended Videos

The timeless tradition of afternoon tea is a must for anyone staying at the Phoenicia Malta, complete with handmade patisserie, gourmet sandwiches, and even a glass of sparkling wine. Everything served here was delicious, though the freshly baked scones with Devonshire Clotted Cream & Strawberry Preserve were my personal favorite.

JING loose-leaf tea experience

The Phoenicia Malta tea service
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

One part of Afternoon Tea in the Palm Court Lounge that I found especially interesting was the JING loose-leaf tea experience. Our waiter rolled out a massive tea cart with a huge selection of every tea imaginable to choose from — from black teas to green teas and everything in between. The experience included a description of each as well as recommendations for pairing with each course of the afternoon tea (sandwiches, desserts, etc). Though I generally gravitate towards ordering a coffee (which is also available), I found the immersive tea experience to be a great way to start my stay at The Phoenicia Malta.


Location and accommodations

The Phoenicia Malta room
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

One of the first things I look at when arriving in a hotel room is the views. I was immediately captivated by the views from the deluxe harbor view room, which offered a peaceful panoramic view of the Grand Harbour. I found myself spending quite a bit of time on the balcony here, watching the water taxis on the harbor and guests walking below in the garden and pool area.

In addition to the views, the location of The Phoenicia Malta is also optimal. This historic property is situated just outside the city walls of Valetta (Malta’s capital city), which means everything is just a short walk away. In under 10 minutes, guests staying here can get to various historical landmarks, attractions, and a great selection of bars and restaurants. I love staying in a walkable location and not having to rely on taxis to explore a city. As a U.S. traveler, I found navigating both the hotel and the surrounding area to be easy, as both Maltese and English are spoken in Malta.

Dining at Contessa

The Phoenicia Malta dining dinner
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

Even though hundreds of bars and restaurants are just a short walk away from The Phoenicia Malta, some of the best lie right within the hotel. Contessa, the hotel’s signature restaurant, offers an elegant, yet relaxed ambiance with great views of the Marsamxett Harbour. The breakfast here was the perfect way to start every morning of my trip, with a full international breakfast buffet.

Breakfast at Contessa

The Phoenicia Malta dining breakfast
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The extensive breakfast offering here included a continental breakfast table, where I got the chance to try local and traditional breakfast classics and Maltese breads. As a foodie, I loved that this breakfast mixed classic breakfast options like a live omelet station with local favorites to appeal to every type of traveler. While you’re here, be sure to try Maltese coffee with your breakfast. Maltese coffee, also known as “Kafe Msajjar” combines coffee beans with roasted chicory, ground aniseed, and ground cloves for a unique flavor.

Dinner at Contessa

The Phoenicia Malta dining
Emily Caldwell / The Manual

The dinner at Contessa delivered the same top-tier experience at breakfast. The outdoor patio of this restaurant is the perfect place to watch the sun go down as you end your day in Malta. The menu here offers a diverse selection of Southern Mediterranean-inspired meals. If you’re looking for a classic meal that feels elevated, Contessa is your spot.

Cocktails

The cocktails and wine list at Contessa also stood out to me, offering a solid selection if you seek to pair your food with the perfect beverage. Along with a selection of signature cocktails like the “High as the Moon”, classics are available like an espresso martini or an Aperol spritz. I’ve never seen an espresso martini served in a black martini glass (and Contessa has me wondering why more restaurants aren’t following suit).

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

Editors’ Recommendations

Data reveals the best European countries for Americans seeking affordable 5-star stays in 2025
Looking for a luxurious stay without breaking the bank?
Paros Greece

In a new study conducted by Kinglike Concierge, the 20 most affordable European countries for Americans seeking a luxurious vacation in 2025 have been revealed. Their European Budget Luxury Travel Index highlights destinations where travelers can indulge in 5-star experiences without breaking the bank.

At the top of the list is Greece, with an average cost of $1,329 for a week-long stay for one person. While popular spots like Mykonos and Athens can be expensive, the study found that exploring lesser-known areas can offer more affordable 5-star accommodations. Following closely are Spain and Germany, both priced at $1,529 per person per week. 

Read more
The Mayflower Hotel’s $100,000 package invites guests to party like it’s 1925
$100,000 buys you a night to remember
The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection, is marking a major milestone in 2025 – its 100th anniversary. Since its opening in 1925, the hotel has stood as a symbol of elegance and sophistication in Washington, DC. Dubbed “Washington’s Second-Best Address” by President Harry Truman and lovingly referred to as the Grande Dame of Washington, the Mayflower has been the site of countless historic moments and a home to world leaders, celebrities, and dignitaries.

To celebrate this century-long legacy, the hotel is offering a one-of-a-kind, $100,000 package that lets guests experience the grandeur of the Roaring Twenties in style. The package includes a bespoke event recreating the hotel’s lavish 1925 opening gala in the Grand Ballroom, offering a truly unique experience.
The hotel’s 100th anniversary offerings

Read more
Now Now NoHo: New York’s first hotel designed for solo travelers
A NYC hotel offering something different
Now Now Noho

Now Now NoHo is the first hotel of its kind in New York—offering an entirely new take on solo travel with a design-forward, socially engaging, and highly functional approach. This hospitality experience is built for discovery—one that embraces the pace of NYC while offering a place to pause, recharge, and connect. Envisioned as a transformative boutique experience for solo travelers, Now Now NoHo offers 180 small but thoughtfully designed sleeper cabins that combine the nostalgia of European train cars with the ingenuity of Japanese capsule hotels.

The new hotel is set to open in April of 2025 located at 338 Bowery. Now Now NoHo places guests at the crossroads of some of Manhattan’s most iconic neighborhoods, including SoHo, the East Village, and the Lower East Side. Bowery is a historic street—the oldest in New York City—with deep cultural and social significance. The idea for this innovative hotel project is led by Phil Hospod, CEO & Co-Founder of Dovetail + Co, known for its critically acclimated hotel projects in multiple destinations.
Hospod shared insight into the origins behind the idea for Now Now NoHo and what guests can expect once the sleeper cabin hotel opens. He describes himself as a "hotel junkie at heart," inspired by projects like this one that challenge the imagination. Hospod is genuinely passionate about creating spaces with soul, celebrating local communities, and delivering for all stakeholders.

Read more