What it’s really like staying at The Phoenicia Malta — the island’s first 5-star hotel

As one of the island of Malta’s grandest hotels and a part of The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) collection, guests staying at the 5-star The Phoenicia Malta go into the experience expecting the ultimate in luxury before they even arrive. Right from the moment I stepped on the property and walked along the red carpet into the lobby, I had a feeling this hotel would live up to my expectations.

This property, however, is more than just a hotel — it is an important part of history for the country of Malta, marking the country’s first-ever 5-star hotel. Not only does the Phoenicia Malta attract luxury tourists from all around the world, but it’s also hosted many icons such as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip since its opening in 1947. Below, discover what it’s like inside Malta’s iconic The Phoenicia Malta hotel.



Afternoon tea at Palm Court Lounge

Right when you walk into the lobby of The Phoenicia Malta, you’ll enter the stunning Palm Court Lounge — a place to sit down, relax, and enjoy light bites and drinks. Upon my arrival, I first noticed that the central meeting place was both elegant and relaxed at the same time. After a long travel day, I was looking forward to my first-ever afternoon tea experience to kick off the trip.

The timeless tradition of afternoon tea is a must for anyone staying at the Phoenicia Malta, complete with handmade patisserie, gourmet sandwiches, and even a glass of sparkling wine. Everything served here was delicious, though the freshly baked scones with Devonshire Clotted Cream & Strawberry Preserve were my personal favorite.

JING loose-leaf tea experience

One part of Afternoon Tea in the Palm Court Lounge that I found especially interesting was the JING loose-leaf tea experience. Our waiter rolled out a massive tea cart with a huge selection of every tea imaginable to choose from — from black teas to green teas and everything in between. The experience included a description of each as well as recommendations for pairing with each course of the afternoon tea (sandwiches, desserts, etc). Though I generally gravitate towards ordering a coffee (which is also available), I found the immersive tea experience to be a great way to start my stay at The Phoenicia Malta.



Location and accommodations

One of the first things I look at when arriving in a hotel room is the views. I was immediately captivated by the views from the deluxe harbor view room, which offered a peaceful panoramic view of the Grand Harbour. I found myself spending quite a bit of time on the balcony here, watching the water taxis on the harbor and guests walking below in the garden and pool area.

In addition to the views, the location of The Phoenicia Malta is also optimal. This historic property is situated just outside the city walls of Valetta (Malta’s capital city), which means everything is just a short walk away. In under 10 minutes, guests staying here can get to various historical landmarks, attractions, and a great selection of bars and restaurants. I love staying in a walkable location and not having to rely on taxis to explore a city. As a U.S. traveler, I found navigating both the hotel and the surrounding area to be easy, as both Maltese and English are spoken in Malta.

Dining at Contessa

Even though hundreds of bars and restaurants are just a short walk away from The Phoenicia Malta, some of the best lie right within the hotel. Contessa, the hotel’s signature restaurant, offers an elegant, yet relaxed ambiance with great views of the Marsamxett Harbour. The breakfast here was the perfect way to start every morning of my trip, with a full international breakfast buffet.

Breakfast at Contessa

The extensive breakfast offering here included a continental breakfast table, where I got the chance to try local and traditional breakfast classics and Maltese breads. As a foodie, I loved that this breakfast mixed classic breakfast options like a live omelet station with local favorites to appeal to every type of traveler. While you’re here, be sure to try Maltese coffee with your breakfast. Maltese coffee, also known as “Kafe Msajjar” combines coffee beans with roasted chicory, ground aniseed, and ground cloves for a unique flavor.

Dinner at Contessa

The dinner at Contessa delivered the same top-tier experience at breakfast. The outdoor patio of this restaurant is the perfect place to watch the sun go down as you end your day in Malta. The menu here offers a diverse selection of Southern Mediterranean-inspired meals. If you’re looking for a classic meal that feels elevated, Contessa is your spot.

Cocktails

The cocktails and wine list at Contessa also stood out to me, offering a solid selection if you seek to pair your food with the perfect beverage. Along with a selection of signature cocktails like the “High as the Moon”, classics are available like an espresso martini or an Aperol spritz. I’ve never seen an espresso martini served in a black martini glass (and Contessa has me wondering why more restaurants aren’t following suit).