 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

SWISS’s new first class suites offer beds and private cabins

By
SWISS First suite
SWISS First suite SWISS / SWISS

Yesterday at the Zurich Airport, Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) displayed the new First and Business Class seats, as part of the company’s “SWISS Senses” cabin concept. Starting this fall, the new seats will debut on the airline’s new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, elevating the in-flight experience for passengers in all seating classes. Boston will be the first long-haul route with A350 service, starting this winter.

Details of SWISS’s new cabin offerings

SWISS First suite
SWISS First suite SWISS / SWISS

SWISS will take delivery of its first A350-900s in October with initial deployment on European routes, with Boston following in January. Customers can currently book flights from January 1, 2026 forward. The A350-900 will be the first SWISS aircraft outfitted with the SWISS Senses cabin, with SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach saying: “I am delighted that, with the arrival of our new Airbus A350s, we will be able to offer our customers an even more personal, exclusive and individual air travel experience. 

Recommended Videos

SWISS Senses reimagines the aircraft cabin, with the best materials and a timeless color palette. Colors like anthracite, beige, and claret convey coziness and comfort. There’s also human-centric lighting, helping travelers better endure jet lag. All seating classes also receive a high-tech entertainment system, including larger screens and the ability to connect personal devices.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

SWISS First suites offer total privacy, with sliding-closed doors, a double bed, a cavernous wardrobe, seat cooling and heating, a suite-width screen, wireless charging, and a large seat table. An elegant washroom, with a slate black exterior and green interior, draws inspiration from the famous spring in Vals in Canton Graubünde.

The new Business cabin was entirely redesigned, with all seats converting into lie-flat beds, seat heating and cooling, and wireless charging. Select seats can be closed off via sliding doors for additional privacy. Materials in shades of claret and anthracite convey a pleasant ambience. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

Editors’ Recommendations

Four Seasons Maldives debuts dreamy new beach villas with private pools
You can now book a beachfront villa with a pool at Four Seasons Maldives
Four Seasons

If you’ve ever dreamed of the ultimate Maldives beach villa getaway, now’s the time to book. Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has officially unveiled its stunningly renovated Beach Villas with Pool, and they’re more luxurious and spacious than ever.

Formerly known as Beach Bungalows, the new villas are a full transformation, doubling the outdoor space, extending the private pools, and trading in dark wood tones for a light, airy, and modern coastal aesthetic. Designed with couples, honeymooners, and young families in mind, these villas are situated steps from the shoreline with views of the ocean, lagoon, or sunrise.

Read more
This West Palm Beach hotel now offers luxe private yacht experiences
The Ben at Sea offers three luxury yacht options
The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection

The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach is taking luxury hospitality to the next level, by sea. With the launch of The Ben at Sea, guests can now set sail in style thanks to a new yacht charter experience designed to bring the hotel’s signature service beyond the shoreline.

In partnership with PorterYachts, The Ben offers access to three sleek, high-end vessels docked at the nearby marina. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a chic wedding, or a next-level corporate retreat, each yacht charter comes with a dedicated captain and crew. Guests can also upgrade their experience with a private chef, onboard bartender, or even live music to create a fully customized day on the water.

Read more
Airport security just got easier with new TSA policy
John Wayne Airport security

While airport security is necessary, it can be a tedious process. After removing laptops from bags and emptying your pockets, you must untie and remove your shoes, then place them in a bin. Thankfully, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) just announced a change to its shoe removal policy that’s been in effect for almost 20 years. Here’s what to know.

The TSA will phase out the shoes-off requirement

Read more