SWISS’s new first class suites offer beds and private cabins

Yesterday at the Zurich Airport, Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) displayed the new First and Business Class seats, as part of the company’s “SWISS Senses” cabin concept. Starting this fall, the new seats will debut on the airline’s new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, elevating the in-flight experience for passengers in all seating classes. Boston will be the first long-haul route with A350 service, starting this winter.

Details of SWISS’s new cabin offerings

SWISS will take delivery of its first A350-900s in October with initial deployment on European routes, with Boston following in January. Customers can currently book flights from January 1, 2026 forward. The A350-900 will be the first SWISS aircraft outfitted with the SWISS Senses cabin, with SWISS Chief Commercial Officer Heike Birlenbach saying: “I am delighted that, with the arrival of our new Airbus A350s, we will be able to offer our customers an even more personal, exclusive and individual air travel experience.

SWISS Senses reimagines the aircraft cabin, with the best materials and a timeless color palette. Colors like anthracite, beige, and claret convey coziness and comfort. There’s also human-centric lighting, helping travelers better endure jet lag. All seating classes also receive a high-tech entertainment system, including larger screens and the ability to connect personal devices.

SWISS First suites offer total privacy, with sliding-closed doors, a double bed, a cavernous wardrobe, seat cooling and heating, a suite-width screen, wireless charging, and a large seat table. An elegant washroom, with a slate black exterior and green interior, draws inspiration from the famous spring in Vals in Canton Graubünde.

The new Business cabin was entirely redesigned, with all seats converting into lie-flat beds, seat heating and cooling, and wireless charging. Select seats can be closed off via sliding doors for additional privacy. Materials in shades of claret and anthracite convey a pleasant ambience.