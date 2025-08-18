Why my stay at the St. Regis Longboat Key Resort felt like a 6-star dream come true

As our cab driver, Pedro, dropped us off, he said, “You’re going to love it here, it’s a six-star resort.” I have been fortunate enough to stay in several top-tier hotels, from Turtle Bay in Hawaii to the exquisite Four Seasons Napa Valley. The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort, however, proved to be a different animal altogether.

Some publications have declared it to be the best hotel on the planet. After a three-night stay, I can see why.

Dining

Four main restaurants call the St. Regis home, spanning four very different cuisines. Additionally, there is the Monkey Bar, ideal for a poolside drink, and the St. Regis Bar, a dazzling structure fit with a mural by Floridian artist William Savarese, where guests can order deftly-made cocktails, wine by the glass, a bites.

CW Prime

The resident steakhouse is set up with some of the most compelling decor imaginable. The service is spot-on, and the wine list reflects a program devoted to more than just showy protein-friendly reds. Let the team guide you through things, and be sure to talk up restaurant sommelier Robert Goggin if he happens to be making the rounds.

Here, it’s all about perfectly-cooked meats thanks to the incredibly hot Josper grill. All of the details add up, from the graceful nature of the servers to the plating and the mouthwatering proteins that play the main role. This is where you splurge, so consider strolling into the speakeasy nook behind the bar after your memorable meal for a good nightcap cocktail.

What to order: Grilled Octopus with Chickpea Hash, Dry-Aged Beef Empanada, 5 Jotas Iberico Ham, CW Caesar, 35-Day Dry-Aged Cowboy Steak

Riva

This airy restaurant features greens and pinks and a lovely patio overlooking the pool area. Italian is the name of the game and you’re likely to see somebody rolling and cutting pasta as you dine. That pasta is stellar across the board, often treated to some local seafood.

Start with a cocktail as you nibble on some arancini with lemon basil aioli and work your way into a wine list that showcases some excellent Italian options. While we only ate dinner at Riva, the restaurant is also open for breakfast and lunch. Be sure to catch the vintage Vespa at the entrance, known to make its rounds and dispense both gelato and Prosecco.

What to order: Local Burrata, 20-Month San Daniele Prosciutto, Chicory Caesar, Cavatelli, Gulf Shrimp Cioppino

Oshen

Arguably the most intriguing culinary concept on site, Oshen marries Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. Behind the bar, you’re likely to find Spencer Taliaferro, who has created a compelling cocktail list featuring everything from flavored ice cubes to foam and tinctures. If you’re lucky enough to run into him, let him know what your palate is drawn to and let him take it from there. You’ll be in good hands.

Food-wise, Oshen has some interesting options that suit the al fresco dining experience nicely. Think omakase style with some South American flair. Note that the place tends to fill up in and around the sunset, as the western views from there are outstanding. Be sure to get a cocktail or two, like the Edo Old Fashioned, served out of a teapot, or the layered Pandan Banana Daiquiri. If you’re looking for something sweet, try a dessert like the matcha custard.

What to order: Everything, as the menu is small but well-designed. Standouts include the Himachi Tiradito, Tuna Ceviche, and a house roll with Wagyu

Aura

Aura is a great spot for lunch as you take a break from the beach or pool. It’s more casual and features Latin American-inspired bites and a solid agave spirits list. It’s a good chance to go for something a little more healthy, like a bowl, a salad, or some poke. Wash it down with a Frozen Paradise cocktail, a tropical take on the Painkiller, or the Cal y Mar, made with lime, tequila, and watermelon.

What to order: Smoke Grouper Dip, Yellowfin Tuna Poke, Sweet Plantain Tacos

Rooms

There are 168 guest rooms and 26 luxe suites at St. Regis Longboat Key Resort, many of the latter named after prominent female leaders. The ocean views are wonderful, and the rooms are chic. We stayed at the Marie Selby Suite, featuring a king bed and pullout couch with a separate living room and a pair of bathrooms. There is butler service, and the lengthy balcony stares right at the ocean. The floor-to-ceiling windows were a nice touch, offering panoramas of the entire key (note that they may want you to shut your curtains at night if it is tortoise mating season, as it happened to be while we were there).

You may note a circus-like theme to some of the decor, whether in your own room or elsewhere in the lobby. A lot of the fixtures are an homage to the Ringling Bros., who continue to have a large presence in nearby Sarasota.

Water

The pools are magical. A lazy river winds through the entire vast lawn, where guests can float stop custom St. Regis tubes. The river passes through a Grotto that houses a hot tub and a button you can push should you be craving a $99 glass of Dom Perignon Champagne. There are well-appointed cabanas in which you can enjoy fantastic frozen cocktails and food from Aura.

Just beyond the gate is the Atlantic Ocean, along with some beachfront furniture and a pedestrian pier. Guests can rent boogie boards and stand up paddle boards or just take part in some lawn games. Don’t forget to look down, as the shells on display tend to be plentiful and pristine.

Extras

Keeping track of the amenities at the resort is a full-time job. A major draw is the saltwater pool, aka the lagoon, a half-billion gallons of H2O where more than 40 species of fish and several species of rays reside. Guests can peer through the tank glass at passing pufferfish or elect to do a full snorkel, which includes feeding the rays squid. Jack and Rose also live on the property, a pair of giant tortoises that occasionally meander out from their shaded home for some fresh grass.

The spa is nothing short of spectacular, a 20,000-square-foot place of wonder. There are mood showers that reflect various oceans, there’s a snow machine, and 14 treatment rooms. The massages are world-class, and the infinity edge tub seemingly spills right into the sea.

Other fantastic extras include the adults-only pool, the beach access, the kids’ activities that tend to occur each afternoon, and the fresh-baked pastries from Caroline’s Coffee Bar in the lobby. Weekends tend to mean live music near the St. Regis Bar, and the elevated fitness center is open 24 hours. Active types can engage in on-site fitness and yoga classes, too.

Guests with kids are right at home at the St. Regis Longboat Key Resort, as we quickly found out. There are activities like the Reef Rangers Club to keep them busy, and just about every angle of the property is accessible to well-behaved kiddos. Look out for daily activities, ranging from feeding the tortoises to making shark tooth necklaces.

Checking out, I could not help but think back to what Pedro said as we entered. The feeling alone as you set foot in the resort’s transfixing foyer is unmatched. It truly is a six-star establishment.