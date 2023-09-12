 Skip to main content
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones just got a big price cut

While traveling can be a lot of fun, especially as you get to see and experience new places, one thing that can always be annoying is the sounds of travel. Whether it’s the loud whine of an airplane engine or the hustle and bustle of a busy city, sometimes the sound of everything can get overwhelming. That’s why it’s important to pick the best headphones you can find to help block all that noise out and let you experience things in relative peace. Luckily, one of the best headphones on the market, the Sony WH-1000XM5, has an excellent deal from Best Buy, bringing the price down to $350 from $400, a substantial discount for such a great pair of headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

What sets the Sony WH-1000XM5 apart from other headphones is its industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which easily outperforms comparable headphones like the AirPods Max. It often won’t just reduce noise but completely erase it, and one thing that Sony has improved since the XM4s is high-frequency cancellation, which is ideal for places with a lot of people talking, such as coffee shops or crowded bus and train stations. Of course, it also has an excellent transparency mode, which you can switch to easily if you need to talk to somebody or are feeling uneasy and want that extra sense working for you.

Another great aspect of the Sony WH-1000XM5 is its own carrying case that holds the headphones and a couple of cables. It is a bit on the thicker side, of course, but having the carrying case means that you don’t have to root around a bag to look for them when traveling, and it keeps them very secure with the external hard shell and internal padding. As for the audio, it’s absolutely excellent, and you’ll get a lot out of the sound quality whether you’re streaming your favorite music podcasts or travel shows, which is why the WH-1000XM5 is such a versatile headphone.

All in all, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are easily some of the best headphones on the market, especially if you travel a lot and need convenience and good noise canceling. While they are quite pricey, as you’d expect with the best headphones you can buy, the deal from Best Buy discounting them down to $350 makes them well worth picking up.

