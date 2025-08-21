The 1%’s luggage trick that makes travel easier for everyone

For many travelers, checking a bag has become the “kryptonite of air travel,” according to Audrey Kohout, Co-CEO of Luggage Forward and LugLess. With excessive fees, long lines, and potential fraud posing threats, many are turning to a better way of traveling known as luggage shipping. This innovative travel hack, which was once for the 1%, has now become more realistic for the average traveler.

But how exactly does luggage shipping work, and how can you take advantage of this travel hack? Below, I explored the answers from Kohout, a luggage shipping expert. In addition to her leadership role at Luggage Forward, Audrey has mastered the art of efficient travel, having landed in 40+ states and 40+ countries around the world. Here’s what she shared on this luggage travel hack.

What is luggage shipping?

In its simplest form, “Luggage shipping is like sending a package, but for your luggage,” says Kohout.

You book your luggage shipment online or over the phone with a luggage shipping company. Your luggage is then picked up from your door and shipped to your destination address. Allowing you to go through the airport hands-free, without worrying about checking your bags when you arrive at the airport for your outbound flight or retrieving them at baggage claim when you land at your destination airport.

You typically need to plan since it takes anywhere from 1-5 business days to ship within the United States. And, for international shipments, “it can take anywhere from 5-12 business days,” she shares.

Kohout also shared some background on luggage shipping, which was initially considered a luxury service for travelers. Since airlines started charging baggage fees around 2008, checking luggage has become increasingly expensive and inconvenient for travelers, making the idea of luggage shipping even more appealing. According to the LugLess 2025 Travel Survey, 58% of travelers are interested in trying luggage shipping, with 41.5% willing to pay $100-200 for the service.

What’s driving interest in luggage shipping?

“People are growing increasingly fed up with the bag check process. Airlines and airports are de-prioritizing the traveler as operational efficiencies and costs increase. As a result, we’re seeing the everyday person turning to external luxury services to upgrade their travel experience. Luggage shipping once felt like a secondary luxury, but it’s slowly turning into a common add-on for anyone who wants that extra layer of attainable extravagance while they travel,” Kohout says.

Per Kohout, the rising demand for luggage shipping has several contributing factors. First and foremost, travelers who want an easier experience may choose luggage shipping to avoid logistical issues, such as for those flying with golf clubs, skis, or other bulky and heavy items. Families traveling who have multiple bags may also find the experience to be easier, as well as the elderly or disabled, who simply cannot travel with extra bags anymore.

“Removing bags from the equation allows more passengers to benefit from the enhancements airports have made to speed up the airport experience (assuming you do not have bags to check),” she says.

Other key advantages include faster time throughout the airport from check-in, security, to skipping baggage claim. Also, traveling hands-free allows travelers to focus on creating a more present vacation experience, eliminating the potential hassles that come along with checking baggage.



