Local-approved London travel tips you’ll wish you knew sooner

I’ve been to London a few times now, and every visit teaches me something new. Like the fact that the Tube is not your friend during rush hour (unless you enjoy being a sardine), or that Piccadilly Circus is basically Times Square in a British accent (overcrowded and kind of meh). The truth is, the city’s charm really shines once you step away from the tourist checklist.

From pub hacks to underrated neighborhoods and smart transit hacks, I’ve rounded up my favorite London travel tips, plus a few gems from travel experts, to help you plan the perfect London vacation. Here’s how to navigate one of Europe’s most iconic destinations like a savvy local.

Head upstairs for food in pubs

Here’s a tip you’ll be glad you knew before walking out of a pub hungry: the best food is often upstairs. While the ground floor might only offer chips or a sausage roll, head up a flight and you could discover a full-on cozy dining room serving classic British fare.

Nate and Alicia, Travel Creators & Founders of The Passport Couple, commented on this tip, saying, “Most traditional pubs don’t serve full meals on the main floor, maybe just light snacks. But head upstairs and you’ll often find a cozy dining room with a full British menu. It’s one of the best ways to enjoy local food in a relaxed, authentic setting.”

Embrace the free activities

One of the best things to do in London? Take advantage of all the incredible free experiences. Many of the city’s top museums, including The British Museum, The National Gallery, and Tate Modern, don’t charge an entry fee.

That means you can soak up centuries of art, culture, and history without spending a pound. Just be sure to book a free ticket online ahead of time, especially during weekends or holidays, to avoid long waits.

Grab standby tickets to West End Theatre productions

Seeing a West End show is a must, but full-price tickets can be pricey. One of the best London travel tips for budget-conscious visitors? Check out standby tickets.

Sites like TodayTix often offer discounted same-day seats, and Official London Theatre regularly releases day-of tickets at a fraction of the cost. If your schedule is flexible, you can score amazing seats to top productions without splurging.

Choose the best places for food on the go

London is full of tasty spots to grab a quick bite, but locals know where to go for the best bang for your buck. Sara Cooke, Director of Communications at ToursByLocals, shares a top insider tip. “The UK does fresh, packaged food really, really well. Pret a Manger is a standby for an array of wraps and sandwiches, and is available on almost every block in central London, but even better (and more affordable) these days is the food department of any Marks and Spencers. Their pre-made salads and bowls are always fresh and flavourful, and their bakery department is better than any North American grocery store’s offerings.”

Use contactless payment for public transport

One of my favorite London travel tips? Skip the OYSTER card and just tap your credit or debit card instead. It’s way more convenient and it comes with a daily fare cap. That means after you’ve hit the cap, any additional rides for the day are free, no matter how often you hop on and off the tube or bus.

Another insider tip: avoid the London Underground during peak hours (7:30-9:30 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.) if you can. It gets packed. If your route allows, walking above ground is a more relaxed (and scenic) option.

Explore outside of Westminster

Don’t just stick to the Parliament Buildings and Oxford Street, there’s so much more to see! “London is so much more than the Parliament Buildings, Oxford St and the West End, yet 90% of tourists converge on this part of town,” says Sara Cooke. “Instead, consider a jaunt to someplace like Hampstead, an easy tube ride on the Northern line. It feels like a charming village within the city, and the sprawling wild Heath feels like the lungs for London’s 9 million residents. Or stroll the gorgeous homes of Kensington and Notting Hill, or discover ancient Roman Ruins hiding in plain sight near St. Paul’s, in the square mile of the original City of London.”

For an even broader adventure, don’t forget to look into day trips from London. Charming countryside villages and coastal escapes are just a train ride away.

Enjoy free views from the Sky Garden

When it comes to London travel tips, this is one of the best-kept secrets: You don’t have to pay big bucks for a stunning view of the city. While many travelers shell out for The Shard or the London Eye, the Sky Garden offers panoramic skyline views completely free of charge.

Located at the top of the “Walkie Talkie” building, it’s London’s highest public garden, filled with greenery, floor-to-ceiling windows, and incredible photo ops. Just book a time slot in advance online, and don’t forget to stop by the cozy restaurant or bar at the top while you soak it all in.

Plan ahead

One of the best things to do when planning your trip is to lock in those must-do activities before you even board the plane. While it’s tempting to wing it, the best time to visit London is often paired with busy tourist seasons, so reservations are key.

Dene Josham, Co-Founder of Streetwise Defence and former bodyguard to stars like Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Russell Crowe, knows firsthand how tough last-minute plans can be. “When I was looking after celebrities, people assumed we could just turn up and be let in, but London doesn’t work like that,” he explains. “Even getting someone like Angelina Jolie into a sold-out show last minute wasn’t easy. If there’s something you don’t want to miss, get it booked ahead of time.”