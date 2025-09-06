 Skip to main content
JetBlue will be first to launch Amazon’s Kuiper internet on flights

This week, JetBlue announced an agreement with Amazon to bring the company’s Project Kuiper to the skies for even more speed and connectivity. The technology uses an advanced low Earth orbit satellite broadband network, enhancing JetBlue’s existing Fly-Fi wireless offering. 

JetBlue is a Wi-Fi pioneer

Fly-Fi debuted in 2013 and offered fast, free Wi-Fi on every aircraft. That continues today, with JetBlue still the only major U.S. airline to offer such a service. The launching of Project Kuiper technology builds on that history, with installation taking place on select aircraft in 2027. The planned rollout will give customers even better connectivity from gate to gate, and as before, remain free. 

“Our agreement with Project Kuiper marks an exciting leap forward for us as the hands-down leader in onboard connectivity,” said Marty St. George, president, JetBlue. “Whether it’s binge-watching a favorite show, staying connected with loved ones, or wrapping up a work project, we’re always looking for ways to make our customers’ time in the air as connected and productive as they want it to be.”

“Staying connected is part of everyday life, even when you’re traveling,” said Panos Panay, senior vice president of Amazon Devices & Services. “With Project Kuiper, we’re working to ensure customers can enjoy fast, reliable internet wherever they are—at home or 35,000 feet in the air—and we’re pumped to bring that to life with JetBlue.”

Project Kuiper utilizes a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, all connected to each other via high-speed optical links. That results in a mesh network in space, which connects to a global network of fiber, antennae, and internet connection points on the ground. So far, Amazon’s launched over 100 satellites, and continues to produce and launch more, before the initial service rollout. 

