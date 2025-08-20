Atmos Rewards is here: Alaska Airlines’ most flexible loyalty program ever

Today, Alaska Airlines launches Atmos Rewards, an innovative loyalty program that lets members pick how they earn points and status points when they fly, whether by price paid, distance traveled, or segments flown. The program blends the best perks of Alaska’s Mileageplan and Hawaiian Airlines’ Hawaiian Miles, with even more choices, global access, and rewards.

Coinciding with the debut of Atmos Rewards is a new premium credit card, the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card. Designed for global travelers, the card brings Alaska Airlines’ most generous rewards and benefits ever, including access to Alaska lounges.

Atmos Rewards: A personalized loyalty program

Atmos Rewards lets travelers customize the program to their travel style and utilize the features that suit them best. That ranges from personalized benefits and preferred perks in Atmos Communities to flexible point-earning options.

Atmos members have three ways to earn (via Alaska Airlines):

Earn based on how far you go with one point for every mile flown. For thrifty travelers who take cross-country or international trips, this might be the best choice. Price paid: Earn five points for every $1 spent when purchasing a flight. This includes airfare and upgrades purchased in premium cabins. For travelers flying in our premium cabins, including our lie-flat suites, this might be the best choice.

Earn five points for every $1 spent when purchasing a flight. This includes airfare and upgrades purchased in premium cabins. For travelers flying in our premium cabins, including our lie-flat suites, this might be the best choice. Segments flown: Earn a flat 500 points for each flight segment flown. For flyers who take numerous short-distance flights, such as those between Neighbor Islands in Hawai`i or within California, this option guarantees a set number of points on every trip.

Andrew Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer at Alaska Airlines, said: “Atmos Rewards is more than a loyalty program – it’s a reflection of how guests travel today. We listened to what our members value most and built a program that’s grounded in generosity, personalization, and practicality. We’re putting our members in the pilot’s seat, giving them control over how they earn and redeem, while honoring the legacy and values of both Alaska and Hawaiian.”

The Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite Card, by Alaska Airlines and Bank of America, offers the best benefits of Atmos Rewards, including paving the way to Silver Status with $20,000 spent. Cardmembers can also transfer points to hotel partner loyalty programs and share points with other Atmos Rewards members.

The card also provides a quicker path to milestones and status, with one status point earned for each $2 spent. When members hit milestones, rewards arrive sooner and more often — every milestone introduces new perks beginning with only 10,000 status points.

Brett Catlin, Vice President of Loyalty, Alliances and Sales at Alaska Airlines, said: “The Atmos Rewards Summit card sets a new bar for what a premium travel card can be – globally connected, deeply rewarding, and designed to elevate every step of the journey. We crafted this card from the ground up to offer unique, industry-leading benefits with outsized rewards and experiential enhancements unmatched by any other airline card.”